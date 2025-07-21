Connect with us

The Sweetest Proposal! Femi Dapson Asks Simi Sanya to Be His Forever With Johnny Drille Singing “Halleluyah"

Femi Dapson’s romantic proposal to Simi Sanya is everything—roses, happy tears, and a live serenade by Johnny Drille made this love moment unforgettable.
Published

3 hours ago

 on

Photo Credit: Femi Dapson/Instagram

Stop what you’re doing because this proposal is the kind of love story that belongs in a rom-com. Film producer Femi Dapson went all out for his girlfriend, fashion and beauty creator Simi Sanya, and the whole thing felt straight out of a dreamy love song.

The set-up was pink and red flowers, live music, and a giant neon sign asking the big question: Dear Simi, Would you be mine forever?” Femi, looking extra sharp in white, walks up to her with roses and says the sweetest thing ever: “I’ve lost so many opportunities in life because I’ve been shy to talk to people… but the one opportunity I don’t want to miss is the chance to spend the rest of my life with you.”

At that point, Simi is crying, and when he finally gets down on one knee and asks “Will you marry me?” she says “Yes, yes I will marry you!” like it’s the easiest decision in the world.

And because every perfect proposal needs the perfect soundtrack, Johnny Drille made the moment even sweeter, serenading the couple with his hit love song “Halleluyah.” Simi shared on Instagram, “Serenaded by the best Johnny Drille singing my all-time favourite love song.”

How can we not talk about the ring? It was gorgeous!

Watch the engagement video below

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by SimiSoFineSoFly💎 (@simisanyaa)

