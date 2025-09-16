Daniel & Toyosi Etim-Effiong Talk Communication After Conflict on Transparent Talk Show

The fight is over, but sometimes the silence that follows feels even louder than the argument itself. So how do you find the words when the dust has settled? How do you rebuild when emotions are raw and the wrong things have already been said?

In this week’s episode of the Transparent Talk Show, Daniel and Toyosi Etim–Effiong dive into one of the hardest parts of love: communication after conflict. They explore what it means to say “I was wrong” with courage, to truly listen with grace, and to begin again with wisdom.

The conversation is real, relatable, and filled with lessons for anyone in a relationship, whether you are married, dating or just starting out.

Because sometimes what you say after the fight matters even more than what you said in the middle of it.

Watch below