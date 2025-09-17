Connect with us

Want the Perfect Soft Glam? Dimma Umeh Just Shared the Only Tutorial You’ll Ever Need

Dimma Umeh’s soft glam tutorial teaches us how to master an everyday flawless look that works for all occasions.
Avatar photo

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Soft glam, anyone?

Dimma Umeh is serving us another beauty gem, and this time it’s The Ultimate Soft Glam Makeup Tutorial. If you’ve ever wanted that perfect in-between look — not too heavy, not too bare — this is the one to watch.

In her latest video, Dimma breaks down the soft glam routine step by step, making it easy to follow whether you’re a beginner or already handy with your brushes. From a smooth base that looks like second skin to perfectly blended shadows and just the right touch of gloss, it’s all about creating a polished, natural glam that can take you from brunch to date night without missing a beat.

If you’ve been on the hunt for a makeup look that’s timeless, versatile and of course gorgeous, this tutorial might just become your new go-to.

Press play below and watch Dimma show you how it’s done.

