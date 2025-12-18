Dimma Umeh Shares Five Simple Ways to Rethink Your Makeup Routine

Connect with us

From moisturising to setting spray, Dimma Umeh shares the makeup steps she considers essential.
Avatar photo

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Do you ever feel like your makeup routine is fine but could use a little tightening up? Dimma Umeh’s latest YouTube video leans into exactly that. In 5 Easy Ways to Elevate Your Makeup, she shares practical adjustments that help your makeup look more put together, without overcomplicating things.

She starts with moisturising, stressing that hydration is essential no matter your skin type. According to Dimma, it gives everything you apply afterwards a better base. Next comes primer, which she calls non-negotiable, especially if you live in a hot country or have oily-prone skin. Her go-to tip is using a primer that works for both foundation and eyeshadow.

Dimma then focuses on placement, breaking it down into three key areas: concealer, contour and blush. She recommends using a concealer two shades lighter than your skin tone and applying it with intention, while contour and blush placement help shape and balance the face.

She rounds things off with setting and sealing the look. Dimma advises against baking for too long, then finishes with a setting spray to lock everything in. If you’re looking to refine your routine with simple, realistic steps, this video is worth a watch.

