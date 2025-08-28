Say Goodbye to Melting Makeup with Dimma Umeh’s Sweat-Proof Routine

We’ve all been there. You spend time perfecting your makeup, only for it to start melting away the moment you step into the heat. Humidity, oily skin, and long days can make it feel impossible to keep your face fresh, but Nigerian beauty creator Dimma Umeh has just the fix.

In her latest YouTube tutorial, Dimma breaks down a sweat-proof, humidity-proof, beginner-friendly routine that keeps your makeup flawless from morning to night. Whether you’re running errands in Lagos heat, dancing the night away, or simply looking for a reliable everyday look, her tips are easy to follow and perfect for beginners.

With Dimma’s signature clarity, she guides you through every step — from prepping your skin, to picking the right products, and sealing your look so it doesn’t budge. It’s the kind of routine that works for everyone, no matter your skill level.

Ready to kiss melting makeup goodbye?

Watch it below