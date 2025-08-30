Tiwa Savage Rocks BBC’s Radio 1Xtra with New Music from “This One Is Personal”

Got a favourite track yet from Tiwa Savage‘s latest album, This One Is Personal? If not, this might help you decide. The Afrobeats queen recently celebrated the release of her powerful 15-track album with an intimate live performance session on BBC Radio 1Xtra’s Album Launch Party, delivering soulful vocals and a setlist that highlighted the album’s depth and artistry.

Dressed in sleek black alongside her band, with a striking red backdrop setting the mood, Tiwa brought tracks like “Angel Dust,” “Holding It Down,” “10,” and “On the Low” (featuring Skepta) to life. The performance wasn’t only about the music; it was also about storytelling. Each song was performed with such depth and meaning that you could almost feel the emotions behind every lyric.

In an exclusive sit-down conversation, Tiwa opened up about the inspiration behind “This One Is Personal,” her journey as a boundary-breaking African artist, and the realities of balancing motherhood with a global music career. She also shared how she’s managed to continually reinvent herself while holding her place as one of Afrobeats’ leading voices.

“This One Is Personal” is streaming now, but watching Tiwa perform these tracks live, breaking them down one by one, adds a whole new layer to the listening experience.

Watch below