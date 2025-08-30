Connect with us

BN TV Music

Tiwa Savage Rocks BBC's Radio 1Xtra with New Music from "This One Is Personal"

Beauty BN TV

Say Goodbye to Melting Makeup with Dimma Umeh’s Sweat-Proof Routine

BN TV Music

Office Crush? Johnny Drille & Tiwa Savage Turn It Into a Music Video with "Over the Moon"

BN TV Scoop Sweet Spot

All the Beautiful Moments From Priscilla Ojo & Juma Jux’s Baby Shower | It’s a Boy!

BN TV Scoop

Gbemi & Toolz Kick Off of "OffAir" with the Big Question: Is Nigerian Fashion Too Expensive?

BN TV Scoop

Toke Makinwa’s Baby Shower Had It All: Love, Music, Friends & a Gender Reveal | Watch

Beauty BN TV

No False Lashes Needed! Dimma Umeh Shares Her Updated Everyday Makeup Routine

BN TV Cuisine

This Raspberry Coconut Cake Looks Simply Irresistible | You’ve Got to Try This Recipe!

Beauty BN TV

Flawless and Snatched: Dimma Umeh’s Contour Secrets You Need Now

BN TV Music

Mercy Chinwo Is Serving Baby Bump, Dance, and Praise in “Onyeoma”

BN TV

Tiwa Savage Rocks BBC’s Radio 1Xtra with New Music from “This One Is Personal”

BBC 1Xtra’s Album Launch Party turned into a Tiwa Savage takeover as she performed tracks from This One Is Personal.
Avatar photo

Published

18 minutes ago

 on

Got a favourite track yet from Tiwa Savage‘s latest album, This One Is Personal? If not, this might help you decide. The Afrobeats queen recently celebrated the release of her powerful 15-track album with an intimate live performance session on BBC Radio 1Xtra’s Album Launch Party, delivering soulful vocals and a setlist that highlighted the album’s depth and artistry.

Dressed in sleek black alongside her band, with a striking red backdrop setting the mood, Tiwa brought tracks like “Angel Dust,” “Holding It Down,” “10,” and “On the Low” (featuring Skepta) to life. The performance wasn’t only about the music; it was also about storytelling. Each song was performed with such depth and meaning that you could almost feel the emotions behind every lyric.

In an exclusive sit-down conversation, Tiwa opened up about the inspiration behind “This One Is Personal,” her journey as a boundary-breaking African artist, and the realities of balancing motherhood with a global music career. She also shared how she’s managed to continually reinvent herself while holding her place as one of Afrobeats’ leading voices.

“This One Is Personal” is streaming now, but watching Tiwa perform these tracks live, breaking them down one by one, adds a whole new layer to the listening experience.

Watch below

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php