Sow a Seed? OffAir with Gbemi & Toolz Pulls Back the Curtain on Prosperity Gospel and More

This week on OffAir, Gbemi and Toolz get candid, taking a closer look at prosperity gospel culture and questioning what genuine spiritual leadership really means.
If you thought last week’s episode of “OffAir with Gbemi & Toolz” was super interesting and full of laughs, wait until you see what these two queens have cooked up this week! This might just be their most unfiltered episode yet, and they’re not holding back.

This time, Gbemi and Toolz are diving headfirst into the ever-controversial topic of prosperity preaching. You know the one – flashy suits, mega-churches, private jets, “sow a seed and receive a miracle.” They’re asking the tough questions many shy away from: Are today’s pastors truly serving God, or are they just serving themselves?

From tithes and offerings to the rise of celebrity pastors, they unpack how faith has become a billion-naira business and why so many believers are questioning the line between genuine spirituality and outright exploitation.

But don’t worry, it’s not all serious talk! Gbemi and Toolz bring their usual warmth, banter, and a good dose of humour to this thought-provoking conversation.

So, what do you think – is prosperity preaching empowering people or exploiting them? Grab a seat, press play, and join the conversation.

Watch the full episode below

