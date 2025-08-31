Life Before #BBNaija: The Boldest and Most Beautiful Dede Looks We’re Obsessed With

Scrolling through Precious Dede Ashiogwu’s Instagram feels like falling into the feed of your most stylish friend, the one who knows exactly how to pair sculptural earrings with a tailored blazer and somehow always finds the perfect lighting. She’s not just serving looks for the ‘gram, though. Dede’s a model, a fashion entrepreneur, and now, a Big Brother Naija housemate whose style says she’s been main-character ready for a while.

Her archive of fashion moments is a mood board in itself. There’s the soft power of her powder-blue suit: an oversized blazer left open, wide-leg trousers that graze the floor, and a strapless white top peeking out underneath. Flip to the next slide, and it’s all romance-meets-runway in a head-to-toe red jumpsuit with sculptural draping at the hip and rose-textured fabric that feels like couture without trying. A strategically placed “FRAGILE” tape element makes the shot look straight out of an editorial spread.

And then, for balance, there’s a dreamy all-white dress moment: a corseted off-shoulder piece that flows softly while bright pink earrings and colourful heels bring her signature pop. Her accessories are consistently bold, almost like punctuation marks for each outfit.

Inside the Big Brother Naija 10/10 house, Dede is keeping her fashion streak alive. She says she’s here for “the money, the exposure, and the plot twists,” but her style has been quietly plotting its own takeover since day one.

These are five of her looks that will have you screenshotting for later.

