Onyinyechi Basil Takes the Crown as Miss Universe Nigeria 2025

Saturday night was a dazzling affair at the Balmoral Event Centre in Lagos as Onyinyechi Basil, representing Anambra State, was crowned Miss Universe Nigeria 2025. The 25-year-old succeeds Chidimma Adetishina and will represent Nigeria on the global stage at the upcoming Miss Universe competition.

Basil’s crowning moment came after an intense evening of competition that saw all 22 contestants take part in swimsuit, evening gown, and question-and-answer rounds. She ultimately stood alongside Miss Lagos, Damilola Bolarinde, as the final two, before being announced as the new queen to roaring applause from the audience.

The event celebrated beauty, culture, and talent, with Fortune Kurobo of Bayelsa finishing as second runner-up, and Irene Ikediashi of Ogun placing third. Idah Eno of Akwa Ibom also made the top five and earned the title of Miss Supranational Nigeria 2025.

Away from the pageant stage, Basil has built an impressive career managing operations across West Africa for a leading South Korean conglomerate. Her passion extends beyond business, as she has been a vocal advocate for maternal healthcare in Nigeria, using her platform to spark awareness.

Earlier in the competition, she outlined her vision for the crown, reaffirming her dedication to advancing women’s education and empowerment. “I want young girls to know that they can be more, achieve more, and still celebrate their cultural identity,” she said after her crowning moment.

As Miss Universe Nigeria 2025, Onyinyechi Basil will represent the country internationally, carrying forward her advocacy while celebrating Nigerian culture and excellence on a global stage.

