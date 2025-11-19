Meet the African Queens Representing the Continent at Miss Universe 2025

Have you ever watched Miss Universe and found yourself cheering a little louder when the African contestants stepped onto the stage? Because same. This year, the excitement feels even bigger as the 74th Miss Universe Competition lights up Bangkok with women from 130 countries, and Africa is showing up with beauty that deserves the spotlight.

Bangkok is hosting the pageant with the theme “The Power of Love,” a reminder of how connection and community continue to shape the global stage. As interviews, national costumes, evening looks, and rehearsals unfold, all eyes are on the women proudly representing their countries and everything home means to them.

Across the continent — from Angola to Nigeria and Zimbabwe — each contestant carries a piece of her nation with her. Some come from STEM fields, some are media personalities, and others are driving change in their communities. What links them all is a shared determination to represent Africa with intention and heart.

Meet the African women hoping to bring the Miss Universe crown home in 2025:

Angola – Maria Cunha

Rooted in the warmth of a large and united family, Maria carries with her the lessons of empathy, resilience, and community responsibility. Now pursuing International Relations, she uplifts young women with hearing disabilities through her platform Mwiji Wami, fostering inclusion and opportunity with dedication and pride.

Botswana – Lillian Nompumelelo Andries

Lillian’s path is marked by faith, endurance, and transformation, guiding her from adversity to advocacy. A geologist and champion for mental well-being, she promotes inclusive empowerment through education, reminding others that renewed purpose often emerges from life’s most challenging moments.

Cape Verde – Prissy Gomes

Prissy’s multicultural upbringing shaped her vision for empowerment and education. An architect and philanthropist, she expands academic access through her scholarship initiative, inspiring Cape Verdean youth with compassion, leadership, and pride in their heritage.

Côte d’Ivoire – Olivia Yacé

Olivia’s leadership shines through her work in education, culture, and social impact. A model, entrepreneur, and philanthropist, she uplifts women and youth across Africa, representing Côte d’Ivoire with authenticity, pride, and a dedication to lasting, meaningful change.

Democratic Republic of Congo – Dorcas Dienda Kasinde

Dorcas champions education and child nutrition through her entrepreneurial and philanthropic work. Her initiatives elevate Congolese culture and empower vulnerable communities, reflecting a deep belief in compassion, opportunity, and lasting social growth.

Egypt – Sabrina Maged

Sabrina embodies ambition, independence, and a passion for empowering young women. Rising from early challenges, she now uses her platform as a model and advocate to promote education, confidence, and courage, proudly representing Egypt on the global stage.

Equatorial Guinea – Carmen Ismelda Avomo Obama

Ghana – Andromeda Osam-Peters

Andromeda unites her Ghanaian heritage with her work as a psychotherapist, using her journey to advocate for mental health and trauma-informed support. Through her global initiative, she empowers women and youth with resilience and compassion, proudly representing Ghana on the world stage.

Guinea – Tiguidanke Berete

Tiguidanke transforms resilience and creativity into advocacy, shaped by her childhood illness, multicultural upbringing, and passion for fashion. Through her HASNA Foundation, she supports women facing postpartum depression, proudly representing Guinea with authenticity, strength, and purpose.

Mauritius – Aurélie Alcindor

An Olympian and coach, Aurélie embodies discipline, resilience, and purpose. Her journey from national champion to representing Mauritius on the world stage now fuels her mission to inspire young athletes, proudly carrying her island’s spirit with strength, grace, and determination.

Namibia – Johanna Swartbooi

A creative entrepreneur and mentor, Johanna empowers young Namibians through her Hapo Initiative, turning dreams into tangible opportunities. Guided by the belief that “if you can dream it, you can do it,” she champions confidence, storytelling, and purpose, proudly uplifting her nation with resilience and vision.

Nigeria – Onyinyechi Basil

A biochemist and advocate for women’s health, Onyinye turns personal loss into purpose through Nwanyi Bu Ife and her Reach Moms Initiative, supporting maternal care in rural communities. With resilience shaped by humble beginnings, she represents Nigeria with grace, strength, and a mission to ensure every woman’s life matters.

Rwanda – Solange Tuyishime Keita

A humanitarian leader and UNICEF Ambassador, Solange transforms resilience into purpose, empowering women and children through global advocacy and education. As Miss Universe Rwanda, she represents hope, compassion, and the belief that love-driven leadership can change lives.

Senegal – Ndeye Ngone Diagne A top model and entrepreneur breaking barriers in technical trades, Ndeye transforms resilience into purpose. Through her creative career and weekly community work in Dara schools, she proudly represents Senegal with strength, compassion, and a message of self-belief and possibility. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miss Universe (@missuniverse) South Africa – Melissa Nayimuli A storyteller and filmmaker, Melissa uplifts African narratives with authenticity and pride. Through her advocacy for inclusivity and mental wellness, she represents South Africa with creativity, resilience, and a vision of a united, empowered Africa. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miss Universe (@missuniverse) Tanzania – Naisae Yona Entrepreneurial and purpose-driven, Naisae blends innovation with compassion through her ventures in beauty, design, and advocacy. With her movement “Carry Kindness,” she uplifts children with disabilities and their caregivers, proudly representing Tanzania with strength, heart, and impact. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miss Universe (@missuniverse) Zambia – Kunda Mwamulima Kunda Mwamulima is a registered nurse and advocate whose work focuses on inclusion, empowerment, and community care. Through her humanitarian efforts and passion for service, she inspires others to lead with compassion and purpose.

Zimbabwe – Lyshanda Moyas

Lyshanda Moyas is a model and humanitarian who uses her platform to empower teenage mothers and support sustainable community development. Her advocacy focuses on education, health, and skills training, inspiring positive change across Zimbabwe.