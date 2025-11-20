Onyinyechi Basil Celebrates Nigeria in Bold National Costume at Miss Universe 2025

Connect with us

Celebrating strength and heritage, Onyinyechi Basil’s Akwa Nwanyi costume captured Nigeria’s essence at the Miss Universe 2025 competition.
Nigeria’s Onyinyechi Basil made a striking impression at the Miss Universe 2025 national costume show in Bangkok. Her outfit, Akwa Nwanyi — The Frond of Womanhood, draws inspiration from the sacred palm tree of Igboland, a symbol of life, strength, and renewal.

Raffia wraps trace her silhouette, coral beads bring vibrant colour, and cowries shine as symbols of femininity. Her towering headpiece stretches toward the sky, bridging the earthly and the spiritual, while the woven mat beneath her feet carries the legacy of generations who tilled, nurtured, and cultivated the soil. Earthy browns and lush greens are accented with rainbow-hued beads, evoking growth, abundance, and the enduring spirit of Nigerian women.

Nigeria was among several African nations bringing rich culture and heritage to the stage. Queens from Angola, South Africa, and Zimbabwe, among others, showcased similarly intricate national costumes, each reflecting the pride and identity of their homelands.

Miss Universe 2025 features 130 contestants in total, united under the theme “The Power of Love,” a celebration of empowerment, inclusivity, and cultural storytelling.

