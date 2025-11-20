Cardi B and Stefon Diggs Share Adorable First Baby Photos

Cardi B has introduced fans to her newest little one! The rapper shared the first photos of her baby boy with NFL star Stefon Diggs. The little one, whose name has not yet been revealed, was wrapped in a New England Patriots onesie and matching cap, giving a sweet nod to his dad’s team.

In the Instagram post, Cardi shared a series of intimate moments. One photo shows her cradling her newborn in a nursery, seated in a turquoise armchair surrounded by a large stuffed elephant and a brown rocking horse. Another captures Cardi, Diggs, and the baby together in the hospital room moments after his birth, though the baby’s face is blurred in the picture.

The rapper revealed her son’s birthday in the caption: “11/4”, sharing the milestone with her fans. This is Cardi’s fourth child and her first with Diggs, who is already a father to two daughters. The announcement came shortly after the couple’s son was born and coincided with the Patriots’ victory over the Jets on Thursday Night Football.

Since confirming their romance in May, Cardi and Stefon have given glimpses into their life together, and now fans have a first look at their new family member.

