Cardi B Just Welcomed a Baby Boy and We Are Swooning

Say hello to the newest addition in Cardi B’s world. The rapper has welcomed a baby boy with her partner Stefon Diggs and she could not be happier.

Cardi shared the news on Instagram with a video of herself walking through a bright white hallway in an all-black outfit. Reflecting on this new chapter in her life she wrote:

My life has always been a combination of different chapters and different seasons. My last chapter was the beginning of a new season. Starting over is never easy but it’s been so worth it. I brought new music and a new album to the world. A new baby into my world and one more reason to be the best version of me one more reason to love me more than anything else or anyone else so I can continue giving my babies the love and life they deserve. This next chapter is Me vs. Me. It’s me against all odds me against everything meant to get in my way. I’ve started prepping for tour getting my body right getting my mind right. There’s nothing thats gonna stop me from giving you guys the performance of a life time. I’ve learned i’ve healed and im loving the woman i’ve become. That is what this next era means to me and i’m stepping into it better than ever.

Even with a busy schedule Cardi is focusing on herself and her family while embracing everything this new chapter brings. In a playful moment on her Instagram Story she gushed over a pair of baby-pink strollers laughing about how cute they were even though she just had a boy.

This is her first child with Stefon Diggs and she is already a mother to three other children Blossom, Kulture and Wave with her ex-husband Offset.