Wizkid’s Heartwarming Support for His Son’s Debut EP Has Everyone Smiling

Wizkid’s Heartwarming Support for His Son’s Debut EP Has Everyone Smiling

A proud parent moment? We are here for it. Wizkid couldn’t stop smiling when someone asked about his son Boluwatife’s new EP. “Love it, man. He’s my kid, you know,” he said, clearly beaming with pride.
6 hours ago

Photo Credit: nyknicks/Instagram

A proud parent moment? We are here for it. Wizkid couldn’t stop smiling when someone asked about his son Boluwatife’s new EP. “Love it, man. He’s my kid, you know,” he said, clearly beaming with pride.

The 14-year-old, who goes by the stage name Champz, has officially dropped his debut project yesterday, “Champions Arrival,” an EP with five songs, and it premiered at No. 1 on Apple Music Nigeria’s Top Albums chart. After sharing snippets days ago, many were curious to hear his first official release, and Champz didn’t just give one song, he came through with a full EP.

Boluwatife shows confidence well beyond his age. On the fourth track of his EP, “Champion Sound,” he raps, “Shoutout to the OGs in the game, but it’s time to pass on the baton to champion.” Just a teen, Champz is already staking his claim in the Nigerian music scene, proving he is ready to hold his own.

