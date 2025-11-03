Boluwatife Balogun Is About to Drop His First Song!

It looks like we’ll soon be listening, and jamming, to a brand new track from Boluwatife Balogun. From the clips making the rounds on his Instagram, Wizkid’s son seems to be gearing up to drop his debut song, and the vibe is already strong.

Music, it appears, truly runs in the family. In the short video, Boluwatife is seen in the studio — headphones on, phone in hand, and laser-focused as he records and reviews his vocals. The sound spilling through the speakers carries a distinct hip-hop and trap rhythm, layered with rap that hints at confidence and swagger beyond his years.

The clip itself has an artsy, underground aesthetic — dark tones, flashing cuts between takes, and just enough grit to keep things raw and real. Between takes, a brief grocery store scene shows Boluwatife smiling with fans — a small but sweet moment that lightens the intensity of the studio grind.

But one of the best parts is his mum, Shola Ogudu, who couldn’t hold back her excitement. Walking into the studio, she exclaims, “I’m so impressed. My impress is impressed! Jesus!!!”

If this preview is anything to go by, we might just be witnessing the early rise of a new Balogun on the mic.