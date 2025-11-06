BN TV
Fireboy DML & Pheelz Are Just Two Friends Having Fun and Thanking God in “Gozi”
A monochrome moment of cool. Fireboy DML and Pheelz vibe through the city in “Gozi” video.
Nothing says “life’s good” quite like Fireboy DML and Pheelz cruising through town, black shades on, bodyguards in tow — all in smooth black and white. The video for “Gozi” is simple and full of good vibes, a visual that matches the song’s message of gratitude and success perfectly.
Shot in monochrome, the video opens with Fireboy and Pheelz in a car, flanked by bodyguards as they move through the city.
The black-and-white palette gives it a classic, timeless feel, letting their chemistry and mood take centre stage. As the beat rolls and the chorus kicks in — “I go share testimony, tell everybody, Ogoziri ma gozi” — you can feel the weight of the words. It’s not just a catchy hook; it’s a declaration of faith and gratitude.
The visuals mirror the essence of the song: the journey from ajẹpako to ajẹbọ — from modest beginnings to living the dream. Fireboy and Pheelz aren’t flaunting wealth; they’re celebrating blessings.
The video feels like an inside look at two friends who’ve made it through the grind and are now pausing to savour the moment. It’s a reminder that gratitude can look this good and relaxed, while still having fun.
Watch below