Fireboy DML Just Debuted a Burgundy Buzz Cut And It’s a Look!

Fireboy DML just switched up his look with a rich burgundy buzz cut that’s stylish, bold, and undeniably cool.
Published

6 hours ago

 on

Photo Credit: Fireboy DML/Instagram

We might just be booking a salon appointment soon, because the boys of Afrobeats are on a roll with their hair switch-ups. First, Asake surprised us by ditching his cobalt blue hair for a clean cut and a formal look that had everyone talking. Now, Fireboy DML has raised the stakes with a brand-new look that’s nothing short of striking.

After rocking locs and then braids, Fireboy has gone all in with a buzz cut dyed in a rich burgundy wine shade. It’s short, sharp, and bold — the kind of colour that pops without being over the top.

The details make it even better. He stepped out in slim, retro-inspired sunglasses, layered silver chains, diamond studs, and eyebrow piercings that cleverly match the colour of his hair. Add in a simple black tee, and the look strikes that sweet balance between laid-back and high-fashion.

If you were ever looking for a sign to be bold with your next cut or colour, Fireboy DML just handed it to you.

