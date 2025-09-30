Connect with us

Tony Goldwyn Lights Up the Spirit Tunnel & Chats “Scandal” with Jennifer Hudson

Tony Goldwyn took the Spirit Tunnel by storm, with laughs, high-fives, and a lively Scandal chat with Jennifer Hudson.
6 hours ago

We loved the surprise look on Tony Goldwyn when he stepped into the Spirit Tunnel to the cheers and applause of everyone lining the hallway. The crowd clapped, cheered, and reached out for high-fives as Tony walked through with a big smile, stopping every now and then to share a laugh. The atmosphere was light, fun, and celebratory — the perfect way to welcome him.

Tony kept it classic in a light-coloured, single-breasted blazer paired with a dark tee and matching trousers, finished with dark shoes. Simple, sharp, and stylish, it was just right for the moment.

After the warm welcome, Tony sat down with Jennifer Hudson for a fun conversation about his time on the hit series “Scandal.” Fans of the show couldn’t help but relive the nostalgia as he shared behind-the-scenes memories and stories from working on such an iconic series. The moment got even better when Jennifer and Tony broke into a little dance choreography on stage, showing off their light-hearted sides and keeping the audience entertained.

It was a moment of laughter, music, and celebration — one that truly captured the spirit of the show.

Watch him strut below

