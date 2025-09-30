Connect with us

Lilian Afegbai Just Dropped a Cover Look Worthy of Every Mood Board

Lilian Afegbai’s Allure Vanguard cover is bold, stylish, and one of the season’s most striking fashion moments.
We love when fashion meets storytelling, and Lilian Afegbai gave us a moment worth bookmarking on the cover of Allure Vanguard. Styled by Swazzi, the actress, producer, and entrepreneur was captured in a gown that felt like a conversation between heritage and modern design.

The bodice carried bold blocks of red, white, navy, and orange in an abstract, geometric pattern, while the skirt spun into life with traditional Ankara prints – yellow florals and fine motifs laid against a deep backdrop. Together, the two elements created a look that carried its roots proudly while pushing into contemporary lines.

Her styling held everything in place: soft side-parted waves, subtle gold jewellery layered across her neckline, a striking metallic cuff on her wrist, and metallic green pointed-toe heels that tied into the colour story with a futuristic lift. Her makeup was clean and polished, with a bold lip to anchor it all.

Captured mid-twirl, Lilian’s gown opened into a perfect circle, the dual fabrics on full display. With one arm raised and her head tilted ever so slightly, she looked every inch like Afro-contemporary royalty – a pose that balanced movement, confidence, and command.

