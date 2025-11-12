Connect with us

Scoop Style

Akanchawa Baddie Energy: Lilian Afegbai’s Birthday Look Is Everything

Music Scoop Style

Champion Style Alert! Boluwatife Balogun Nails His Iconic All-Black Look

BN TV Music Scoop

These Spirit Tunnel Dances from Burna Boy, Queen Latifah & Megan Thee Stallion Have Us Smiling Hard!

Events Scoop TRAVEL

From Vibrant Lagos to Dreamy Barbados: BN’s Damilola Brings You the GUBA Awards 2025 Experience

Music Scoop TRAVEL

BN's Funmilola Takes Cotonou for SIMA 2025 to Celebrate Francophone African Music & Creativity

Music Scoop

Burna Boy, Davido & Ayra Starr Nominated for the 2026 GRAMMY Awards!

Inspired Scoop

A Decade of Ideas Worth Spreading: TEDxLagos Marks Its 10th Anniversary with “Woven Together”

Scoop Style

CeeC’s Birthday Look Is Hot, Sculptural & Absolutely Unforgettable

BN TV Health Scoop

Men, Get Vaccinated! Sydney Ihionu Talks “When Love Returns,” HPV & Why Awareness Matters

Inspired Scoop Style

Lagos Fashion Week Awarded Earthshot Prize for Leading Africa’s Sustainable Fashion Revolution

Scoop

Akanchawa Baddie Energy: Lilian Afegbai’s Birthday Look Is Everything

There’s a reason Lilian Afegbai is called the Akanchawa Baddie, and her birthday look made it clear. She stepped out in rich shades of brown from head to toe, turning monochrome into style energy.
Avatar photo

Published

4 hours ago

 on

There’s a reason Lilian Afegbai is called the Akanchawa Baddie, and her birthday look made it clear. She stepped out in rich shades of brown from head to toe, turning monochrome into style energy.

The sheer mesh fabric added just the right touch of edge, while the sculpted corset at her waist brought structure and drama that made the outfit unforgettable. On top of it all, a wide-brimmed hat in the same print completed the look.

This birthday was more than a fashion moment. It was a celebration of peace, purpose, and personal growth. Lilian shared:

This year, I celebrate peace — the kind that only God can give. I’m grateful for the quiet strength that grew from the battles no one saw. For the moments I could have broken, but chose to bend and heal instead.

Today, you are finally getting your flowers — because you’ve watered every seed with faith, tears, and persistence. God has given me everything and more. My heart is full. Here’s to peace, purpose, and the woman I’m becoming.

Her birthday look and message together told the story of a woman fully in tune with herself, confident in her journey, and unapologetically stylish.

Swipe below to see all the gorgeous birthday photos.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lilian Afegbai (@lillyafe)

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php