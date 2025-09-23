1920s Glamour Gets a Nigerian Twist at the “Gingerrr” Premiere | See All the Stunning Looks

The “Gingerrr” premiere over the weekend was a celebration of style as much as it was of film. With a Peaky Blinders-inspired theme, the red carpet turned into a playground for 1920s glamour with a modern twist.

The cast—Kiekie, Bolaji Ogunmola, Wumi Toriola, Kamo State, Timini Egbuson, and Bisola Aiyeola—fully embraced the theme, from sharply tailored three-piece suits and flat caps to vintage-inspired dresses and cloche hats. It was a nod to the era’s structured, bold look, with a touch of contemporary flair that kept it fresh.

Adding a local spin, some guests wove traditional fabrics like asooke and adire into their outfits. The combination of heritage prints with Peaky Blinders silhouettes gave the looks a unique edge, showing creativity and respect for Nigerian textiles. Funke Akindele, Veekee James, Lilian Afegbai, Adesua Etomi, Blessing Nze, Ini Dima–Okojie, and Tola Odunsi all found ways to bring the theme to life in their own style, balancing the vintage with the distinctly modern.

The result was a red carpet that was stylish, inventive, and memorable. Proof that following a theme can be both bold and fun.

See our favourite looks below:

Ini Dima-Okojie

Ini Dima-Okojie

Bolaji Ogunmola

Bolaji Ogunmola

Adesua Etomi

Adesua Etomi

Agah Shammah

Agah Shammah

Veekee James

Veekee James

Akinyoola Ayoola Buzz (Kamo State)

Akinyoola Ayoola Buzz (Kamo State)

Lilian Afegbai

Lilian Afegbai

Kiekie (Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori)

Kiekie (Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori)

Blessing Nze

Blessing Nze

Funke Akindele

Funke Akindele

Timini Egbuson

Timini Egbuson

Frances Ben

Frances Ben

Hilda Baci

Hilda Baci

Akin Faminu

Akin Faminu

Charles Born

Charles Born

Tijani Aboh Alexander

Tijani Aboh Alexander

Bisola Aiyeola