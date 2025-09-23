Nollywood
1920s Glamour Gets a Nigerian Twist at the “Gingerrr” Premiere | See All the Stunning Looks
Gingerrr premiere in London-style Peaky Blinders fashion; Kiekie, Bolaji Ogunmola, Veekee James and Timini Egbuson wore looks combining 1920s aesthetics with African textiles.
The “Gingerrr” premiere over the weekend was a celebration of style as much as it was of film. With a Peaky Blinders-inspired theme, the red carpet turned into a playground for 1920s glamour with a modern twist.
The cast—Kiekie, Bolaji Ogunmola, Wumi Toriola, Kamo State, Timini Egbuson, and Bisola Aiyeola—fully embraced the theme, from sharply tailored three-piece suits and flat caps to vintage-inspired dresses and cloche hats. It was a nod to the era’s structured, bold look, with a touch of contemporary flair that kept it fresh.
Adding a local spin, some guests wove traditional fabrics like asooke and adire into their outfits. The combination of heritage prints with Peaky Blinders silhouettes gave the looks a unique edge, showing creativity and respect for Nigerian textiles. Funke Akindele, Veekee James, Lilian Afegbai, Adesua Etomi, Blessing Nze, Ini Dima–Okojie, and Tola Odunsi all found ways to bring the theme to life in their own style, balancing the vintage with the distinctly modern.
The result was a red carpet that was stylish, inventive, and memorable. Proof that following a theme can be both bold and fun.
See our favourite looks below:
Ini Dima-Okojie
View this post on Instagram
Bolaji Ogunmola
View this post on Instagram
Adesua Etomi
View this post on Instagram
Agah Shammah
View this post on Instagram
Veekee James
View this post on Instagram
Akinyoola Ayoola Buzz (Kamo State)
View this post on Instagram
Lilian Afegbai
View this post on Instagram
Kiekie (Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori)
View this post on Instagram
Blessing Nze
View this post on Instagram
Funke Akindele
View this post on Instagram
Timini Egbuson
View this post on Instagram
Frances Ben
View this post on Instagram
Hilda Baci
View this post on Instagram
Akin Faminu
View this post on Instagram
Charles Born
View this post on Instagram
Tijani Aboh Alexander
View this post on Instagram
Bisola Aiyeola
View this post on Instagram