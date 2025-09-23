1920s Glamour Gets a Nigerian Twist at the “Gingerrr” Premiere | See All the Stunning Looks

Connect with us

Gingerrr premiere in London-style Peaky Blinders fashion; Kiekie, Bolaji Ogunmola, Veekee James and Timini Egbuson wore looks combining 1920s aesthetics with African textiles.
Published

15 minutes ago

 on

The “Gingerrr” premiere over the weekend was a celebration of style as much as it was of film. With a Peaky Blinders-inspired theme, the red carpet turned into a playground for 1920s glamour with a modern twist.

The cast—Kiekie, Bolaji Ogunmola, Wumi Toriola, Kamo State, Timini Egbuson, and Bisola Aiyeola—fully embraced the theme, from sharply tailored three-piece suits and flat caps to vintage-inspired dresses and cloche hats. It was a nod to the era’s structured, bold look, with a touch of contemporary flair that kept it fresh.

Adding a local spin, some guests wove traditional fabrics like asooke and adire into their outfits. The combination of heritage prints with Peaky Blinders silhouettes gave the looks a unique edge, showing creativity and respect for Nigerian textiles. Funke Akindele, Veekee James, Lilian Afegbai, Adesua Etomi, Blessing Nze, Ini DimaOkojie, and Tola Odunsi all found ways to bring the theme to life in their own style, balancing the vintage with the distinctly modern.

The result was a red carpet that was stylish, inventive, and memorable. Proof that following a theme can be both bold and fun.

See our favourite looks below:

Ini Dima-Okojie

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ini Dima-Okojie (@inidimaokojie)

Bolaji Ogunmola

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bolaji Ogunmola (@bolajiogunmola)

Adesua Etomi

Agah Shammah

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Agah Shammah (@shammugah)

Veekee James

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by VEEKEE JAMES ATERE (@veekee_james)

Akinyoola Ayoola Buzz (Kamo State)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Akinyoola Ayoola Buzz (@kamo_state)

Lilian Afegbai

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lilian Afegbai (@lillyafe)

Kiekie (Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori (@kie_kie__)

Blessing Nze

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Blessing Nze (@blessingjessicaobasi)

Funke Akindele

Timini Egbuson

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Timini Egbuson (@_timini)

Frances Ben

Hilda Baci

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hilda Baci (@hildabaci)

Akin Faminu

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dr. Akin Faminu (@akinfaminu)

Charles Born

Tijani Aboh Alexander 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by TIJANI ABOH ALEXANDER (@iamtjan_)

Bisola Aiyeola

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bisola Aiyeola (@iambisola)

 

