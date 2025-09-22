Connect with us

Inspired News Scoop

Chiamaka Nnadozie Ranked Fourth-Best Female Goalkeeper at 2025 Ballon d’Or

Inspired Scoop Sports

Ousmane Dembélé Is the 2025 Men’s Ballon d’Or Winner!

Inspired Scoop

Saskay’s New Chapter: She’s Now a Master’s Student of Global Security in Brussels

Inspired Scoop

Big News! Darey Art Alade Has Been Elected to the International Emmy Academy

Inspired Scoop

Caring Africa Selected for Morgan Stanley Innovation Lab for Building Care Infrastructure Across Africa

Inspired Scoop

Sasha P Wins $10,000 CANEX Prize for Her Creative Industry Pitch

Inspired Scoop

Hilda Baci Begins Guinness World Record Attempt for the World's Largest Pot of Jollof Rice

Inspired Scoop

South Sudanese Models Monica, Abeny & Akon Just Climbed Kilimanjaro and Made History

Inspired Scoop Sports Style

Footballer, Scientist, Fashion Girl: Michelle Alozie Is Living the Dream in Three Dimensions

Inspired Scoop

Samuel Chinecherem Ezeh’s 51-Metre Sleeves Earn Him a Guinness World Record

Inspired

Chiamaka Nnadozie Ranked Fourth-Best Female Goalkeeper at 2025 Ballon d’Or

Chiamaka Nnadozie, Super Falcons goalkeeper, finishes fourth in the Women’s Yashin Trophy at the 2025 Ballon d’Or awards.
Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Nigeria’s Super Falcons goalkeeper, Chiamaka Nnadozie, has been ranked the fourth-best female goalkeeper in the world at the 2025 Ballon d’Or awards, held at the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris.

The Paris FC star, who has made a name for herself with her consistent performances in France, is the only African player among the top five in the final Women’s Yashin Trophy rankings. The accolade recognises the finest goalkeepers globally for their performances in the 2024/25 season.

Nnadozie has continued to impress on both the international and club stages. Her standout displays at the 2023 Women’s World Cup, where she was named Player of the Match in Nigeria’s shock victory over Australia, have been widely celebrated. At club level, she has been a key figure for Paris FC, showcasing remarkable shot-stopping skills and leadership between the posts.

The top spot in the Women’s Yashin Trophy went to England and Chelsea goalkeeper Hannah Hampton, following her instrumental role in the Lionesses’ Euro 2025 triumph and Chelsea’s domestic treble.

Chiamaka Nnadozie’s fourth-place finish highlights her as one of the most accomplished goalkeepers in women’s football today, marking another milestone in her career as she continues to represent Nigeria and African talent on the global stage.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php