Chiamaka Nnadozie Ranked Fourth-Best Female Goalkeeper at 2025 Ballon d’Or

Nigeria’s Super Falcons goalkeeper, Chiamaka Nnadozie, has been ranked the fourth-best female goalkeeper in the world at the 2025 Ballon d’Or awards, held at the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris.

The Paris FC star, who has made a name for herself with her consistent performances in France, is the only African player among the top five in the final Women’s Yashin Trophy rankings. The accolade recognises the finest goalkeepers globally for their performances in the 2024/25 season.

Nnadozie has continued to impress on both the international and club stages. Her standout displays at the 2023 Women’s World Cup, where she was named Player of the Match in Nigeria’s shock victory over Australia, have been widely celebrated. At club level, she has been a key figure for Paris FC, showcasing remarkable shot-stopping skills and leadership between the posts.

The top spot in the Women’s Yashin Trophy went to England and Chelsea goalkeeper Hannah Hampton, following her instrumental role in the Lionesses’ Euro 2025 triumph and Chelsea’s domestic treble.

Chiamaka Nnadozie’s fourth-place finish highlights her as one of the most accomplished goalkeepers in women’s football today, marking another milestone in her career as she continues to represent Nigeria and African talent on the global stage.

