Chiamaka Nnadozie Wins 2025 CAF Women’s Goalkeeper of the Year, Again!

Chiamaka Nnadozie has been announced as the winner of the 2025 CAF Female Goalkeeper of the Year. She enjoyed an outstanding year in 2025, further proving herself as one of the best goalkeepers in Africa. She was a key part of the Super Falcons’ successful WAFCON campaign, keeping four clean sheets in six matches and conceding only twice from open play as Nigeria won their tenth continental title.

At club level, she helped Paris FC lift the Coupe de France Féminine, and later moved to Brighton & Hove Albion in the English Women’s Super League, where she quickly became a reliable presence between the posts.

The performances earned her the 2025 CAF Women’s Goalkeeper of the Year award, marking her third consecutive win, after also taking the award in 2023 and 2024. She was also nominated for the FIFA The Best Goalkeeper award and finished fourth in the Women’s Yashin Trophy rankings at the 2025 Ballon d’Or ceremony.

Congratulations, Chiamaka!