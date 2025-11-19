Achraf Hakimi Wins 2025 CAF Men’s African Player of The Year

Connect with us

Sports

The Moroccan and Paris Saint-Germain defender, Achraf Hakimi, has been announced as the winner of the 2025 African Men’s Player of the Year after having a successful season for club and country. He won the award against the Nigerian striker, Victor Osimhen and and Egypt’s Mohammed Salah.

Hakimi had an incredible 2024–25 season, scoring 11 goals and registering 16 assists for PSG. He was arguably tagged as one of the best wing-backs in the world. His attacking contributions helped PSG win Ligue 1, the Coupe de France, the UEFA Champions League, and even the UEFA Super Cup.

As a defender, he played over 3,400 minutes, kept about 10 clean sheets, and earned places in the UEFA Champions League and Ligue 1 Teams of the Season.

Hakimi has been nominated for the CAF African Player of the Year multiple times, including in 2024 when he finished as runner-up. But this time, he made history by winning the award in 2025; he became the first defender in over 50 years to claim it.

Congratulations, Hakimi!

