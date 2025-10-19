Muni Long’s Spirit Tunnel Walk Is the Kind of Joy We All Need

Connect with us

Dripping in gold and confidence, Muni Long filled Jennifer Hudson’s Spirit Tunnel with music, movement and a contagious sense of joy.
5 hours ago

Photo Credit: Muni Long/Instagram

One thing about the Spirit Tunnel is that it will make you dance, and not only that, it will bring you joy as well.

This week, the Jennifer Hudson Show’s famous Spirit Tunnel welcomed the incredible Muni Long, and what a moment it was. The tunnel came alive with cheers, song, and all-round excitement as Muni made her way through, moving with the confidence and grace we’ve come to love her for.

Dressed in a sparkly gold suit with a fitted blazer and matching trousers, Muni added a black turtleneck underneath and tied it all together with a sleek belt and gold-detailed heels. Her long, wavy hair framed her face beautifully, and every step she took matched the rhythm of the staff’s chant:

Muni on the J-Hud! Hey! Hey! Muni on the J-Hud!

It was the perfect mix of joy and celebration. The entire crew clapped, sang, and cheered as she strutted through the hallway, giving us a moment that felt bright and full of warmth.

From her confident shoulder shuffle to the way she opened her arms to embrace the moment, Muni’s walk through the Spirit Tunnel was a reminder that confidence, style, and good vibes can coexist beautifully.

We love how she brought her sparkle, and we love even more how the Spirit Tunnel always turns an entrance into a celebration.

Watch her below

