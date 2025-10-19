Connect with us

Tosin Olaseinde Joins Gbemi & Toolz on OffAir to Break Down Nigeria’s New Tax Law

Tosin Olaseinde brings clarity to Nigeria’s 2026 tax law with Gbemi and Toolz on OffAir, exploring how it will impact income, side hustles, and digital work for young professionals.
Curious about how the new tax laws will affect you? This episode of OffAir with Gbemi and Toolz has got you.

The ladies sit down with finance expert and founder of Money Africa, Tosin Olaseinde, for a timely conversation about Nigeria’s new tax law set to take effect in 2026 and what it really means for young Nigerians, whether you’re working a 9–5, freelancing, or earning abroad.

Tosin breaks down the numbers and policies in the most relatable way — from income brackets and digital remittances to side hustles and foreign earnings. She shares practical insights that every young professional needs to hear before the law kicks in.

And as always, Gbemi and Toolz keep the discussion engaging, asking the questions we’re all thinking but rarely get to ask. We also can’t help but love how stunning the ladies look on set and in their element as they guide us through another conversation that truly matters.

Watch the full episode below and stay informed. Your 2026 self will thank you.

