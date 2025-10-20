Connect with us

BN TV Inspired Living

Gbemi and Toolz Team Up with Dr. Renner to Break Down HPV, Cervical Cancer & Pap Smears

BN TV Music Sports

Muni Long’s Spirit Tunnel Walk Is the Kind of Joy We All Need

BN TV Scoop

Tosin Olaseinde Joins Gbemi & Toolz on OffAir to Break Down Nigeria’s New Tax Law

BN TV Cuisine

This Easy Fruit Cake Recipe Is Soft, Moist and Perfect for Any Day of the Week

BN TV Scoop Style

Jennifer Hudson Walked Through the Spirit Tunnel in Neon and We’re Taking Style Notes

BN TV Music Scoop

Adekunle Gold’s “Big Fish” Visualiser Is Cool, Calm & Full of Swagger

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

Tiwa Savage Keeps It Real on OffAir with Gbemi and Toolz | Watch

Beauty BN TV Events News Promotions

Konga Health and KongaTV showcase African Beauty Innovation at Beauty in the Motherland 2025

BN TV Music

Rema’s “Fun” Video is a Feel-Good Reminder to Breathe, Laugh & Live Fully

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

OffAir with Gbemi and Toolz Features Seyi Shay Sharing Stories Behind the Music & Life

BN TV

Gbemi and Toolz Team Up with Dr. Renner to Break Down HPV, Cervical Cancer & Pap Smears

Gbemi and Toolz sit down with Dr Renner to unpack the myths and facts surrounding HPV, Pap smears, and cervical cancer prevention in Nigeria. #StopHPVForHer
Avatar photo

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Did you know that over 95% of cervical cancer cases are caused by HPV, according to the World Health Organisation? Or that with regular Pap smears, cervical cancer can often be prevented? And no, HPV is not linked to HIV or hepatitis.

From understanding what HPV really is to learning how to protect yourself through vaccination, Pap smears, and early screening, this week’s OffAir Show covers it all. Gbemi and Toolz are joined by Dr. Renner, popularly known as The Noisy Nigerian Paediatrician, for a conversation that every woman (and man) needs to hear.

Dr. Renner breaks down the symptoms, clears up common misconceptions, and explains why early detection truly saves lives.

It’s an eye-opening and informative conversation that reminds us how awareness and prevention can make all the difference.

Watch, share, and join the conversation using #StopHPVForHer. Together, let’s keep spreading the word and stop HPV for good.

Watch below

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php