Gbemi and Toolz Team Up with Dr. Renner to Break Down HPV, Cervical Cancer & Pap Smears

Did you know that over 95% of cervical cancer cases are caused by HPV, according to the World Health Organisation? Or that with regular Pap smears, cervical cancer can often be prevented? And no, HPV is not linked to HIV or hepatitis.

From understanding what HPV really is to learning how to protect yourself through vaccination, Pap smears, and early screening, this week’s OffAir Show covers it all. Gbemi and Toolz are joined by Dr. Renner, popularly known as The Noisy Nigerian Paediatrician, for a conversation that every woman (and man) needs to hear.

Dr. Renner breaks down the symptoms, clears up common misconceptions, and explains why early detection truly saves lives.

It’s an eye-opening and informative conversation that reminds us how awareness and prevention can make all the difference.

Watch, share, and join the conversation using #StopHPVForHer. Together, let’s keep spreading the word and stop HPV for good.

