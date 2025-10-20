Connect with us

Inspired Scoop

Lagos Fashion Week Recognised as 2025 Earthshot Prize Finalist for Sustainable Fashion

BN TV Inspired Living

Gbemi and Toolz Team Up with Dr. Renner to Break Down HPV, Cervical Cancer & Pap Smears

Features Inspired

"I Want Conversations to be Had" – Ebuka on Sparking Open Dialogue in His New Project "MENtality with Ebuka"

Inspired News Scoop

Olukemi Ibikunle Wins 2025 United Nations Trailblazer Award for Women in Justice and Corrections

Inspired News Scoop

Imisi Wins Big Brother Naija 10/10 and Walks Away with 80 Million Naira!

Inspired Scoop

Adesuwa Eworo Honours Nigeria’s Heroes Past and Present in “A Call to Remember”

Inspired Scoop

All Rise! Tobe Ugeh’s Call to Bar Celebration was All About Family & Love

Inspired Scoop Sports

Five Fun Facts You Should Know About Ballon d’Or Winner Ousmane Dembélé

Inspired News Scoop

Chiamaka Nnadozie Ranked Fourth-Best Female Goalkeeper at 2025 Ballon d’Or

Inspired Scoop Sports

Ousmane Dembélé Is the 2025 Men’s Ballon d’Or Winner!

Inspired

Lagos Fashion Week Recognised as 2025 Earthshot Prize Finalist for Sustainable Fashion

Recognised for its sustainable fashion model, Lagos Fashion Week is a 2025 Earthshot Prize finalist, joining global innovators driving environmental change.
Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Lagos Fashion Week has been named one of the 2025 Earthshot Prize finalists, joining 15 global innovators recognised for developing impactful environmental solutions.

Founded by HRH Prince William in 2020, the Earthshot Prize is regarded as one of the world’s most prestigious environmental awards. Lagos Fashion Week was selected in the “Build a Waste-Free World” category for its continued work in promoting sustainability and ethical practices within the global fashion industry.

Since 2011, Lagos Fashion Week, founded by Omoyemi Akerele, has become Africa’s leading fashion event, spotlighting designers, artisans, and creative entrepreneurs from across the continent. Through its initiatives, the platform has continued to promote responsible fashion practices and local craftsmanship.

In 2020, the event introduced Woven Threads, an annual sustainability-focused showcase that highlights innovation in circular design and responsible production methods within the fashion ecosystem.

Speaking on the recognition, Akerele said,

The recognition from The Earthshot Prize is not just about me or Lagos Fashion Week, but about the community of designers, artisans, and young people who continue to prove that African fashion has something powerful and lasting to offer the world.

Fashion has the power to create jobs, preserve culture, and transform lives – that is why we do this work, and why being nominated as a Finalist will allow us to keep pushing for a future where fashion is not just beautiful, but also meaningful and responsible.

Now in its fifteenth year, Lagos Fashion Week continues to address issues of overproduction and overconsumption within fashion, while creating pathways for collaboration and growth among designers working to reduce waste and preserve cultural heritage.

The Earthshot Prize marks a significant milestone in 2025 as it reaches the halfway point in its ten-year mission to support innovative climate solutions. The five winners of this year’s prize will be announced on November 5 at an awards ceremony in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php