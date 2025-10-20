Lagos Fashion Week Recognised as 2025 Earthshot Prize Finalist for Sustainable Fashion

Lagos Fashion Week has been named one of the 2025 Earthshot Prize finalists, joining 15 global innovators recognised for developing impactful environmental solutions.

Founded by HRH Prince William in 2020, the Earthshot Prize is regarded as one of the world’s most prestigious environmental awards. Lagos Fashion Week was selected in the “Build a Waste-Free World” category for its continued work in promoting sustainability and ethical practices within the global fashion industry.

Since 2011, Lagos Fashion Week, founded by Omoyemi Akerele, has become Africa’s leading fashion event, spotlighting designers, artisans, and creative entrepreneurs from across the continent. Through its initiatives, the platform has continued to promote responsible fashion practices and local craftsmanship.

In 2020, the event introduced Woven Threads, an annual sustainability-focused showcase that highlights innovation in circular design and responsible production methods within the fashion ecosystem.

Speaking on the recognition, Akerele said,

The recognition from The Earthshot Prize is not just about me or Lagos Fashion Week, but about the community of designers, artisans, and young people who continue to prove that African fashion has something powerful and lasting to offer the world. Fashion has the power to create jobs, preserve culture, and transform lives – that is why we do this work, and why being nominated as a Finalist will allow us to keep pushing for a future where fashion is not just beautiful, but also meaningful and responsible.

Now in its fifteenth year, Lagos Fashion Week continues to address issues of overproduction and overconsumption within fashion, while creating pathways for collaboration and growth among designers working to reduce waste and preserve cultural heritage.

The Earthshot Prize marks a significant milestone in 2025 as it reaches the halfway point in its ten-year mission to support innovative climate solutions. The five winners of this year’s prize will be announced on November 5 at an awards ceremony in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.