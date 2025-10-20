Faith Maria Porter Places 3rd Runner-Up for Ghana at Miss Grand International 2025

Connect with us

Faith Maria Porter made Ghana proud, becoming the 3rd runner-up at Miss Grand International 2025.
Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Faith Maria Porter has given Ghanaians another reason to smile. The American-born Ghanaian model, singer and media personality proudly represented Ghana at the Miss Grand International 2025 pageant in Bangkok, Thailand and walked away as the 3rd Runner-Up.

Now in its 13th year, the global competition brought together 77 contestants from across the world, each showcasing their countries’ beauty, culture and confidence. But Faith’s grace and poise made her one to remember.

From her warm smile to the way she spoke about Ghana, Faith carried herself with a calm confidence that drew people in. Her national costume and stage looks reflected Ghanaian identity in the most elegant way — a reminder that representation can be both stylish and deeply meaningful.

Before stepping onto the international stage, Faith had already held the Miss Grand Ghana 2025 crown. Her journey from national queen to international favourite feels like a full-circle moment. Faith might not have taken home the crown, but she certainly made her mark.

See some of her best moments and highlights from the Miss Grand International 2025 pageant below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Edu (@missosologyking)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Liam Cof Mael (@willmaell)

