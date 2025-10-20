We can’t stop talking about Sabrina Idukpaye — those legs, that smile, her glowing makeup, and her seriously good style game.

n one look, she wears a long-sleeved lime-green gown beaded in smooth, wave-like lines that draw the eye across her silhouette. It’s confident but not loud, and the detail work makes the gown feel like something made just for her.

Then there’s the black corseted mini dress — a sharp peplum, curved shoulders, structure for days. It’s the kind of outfit that says she’s thought about every angle, every contour, every camera flash.

Her most recent look: white, fitted, and calm in its simplicity, designed to highlight her shape and those endless legs that have become her visual signature.

She may have left the Big Brother house earlier than expected, but beyond the show, her fashion presence has only grown stronger.

Check out our top five Sabrina looks you’ll want to save for your next mood board.

