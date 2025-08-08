Connect with us

Life Before #BBNaija: Sabrina Idukpaye Has Rocked the Runway, Owned Businesses & Spoken on Stages

Congolese-Canadian Star Victoria Mboko Defeats Naomi Osaka to Claim First WTA Title in Montreal

FG, Peter Obi & Atiku Abubakar Applaud Nafisa Aminu and Two Others for Winning Global English Awards

Meet Victoria Mboko: The Congolese-Canadian Tennis Prodigy Shaking Up the Sport

Oluwadamilare Dauda Wins Prestigious French Science Award for Research on River Blindness

Rena Wakama is Breaking Records and Building Legacy with D’Tigress

Omari Hardwick Made the Spirit Tunnel His Stage in Head-to-Toe Red

Federal Government Awards D’Tigress $100K, Apartments & National Honours After AfroBasket Win

Dolly Parton Joins Usain Bolt, Beyoncé, & More as Guinness World Records ICON

Sarah Ogoke: Five-Time AfroBasket Champion, Doctor, Mother, and Nigerian Sports Icon

Before stepping into the Big Brother Naija 10/10 house, Sabrina lived many lives — model, actor, entrepreneur, and public speaker.

16 minutes ago

Before stepping into the Big Brother Naija Season 10 house, Sabrina Idukpaye was already building a life marked by academic excellence, public speaking, and creative work.

Born in Edo State and raised in Lagos, the 32-year-old earned a Bachelor’s degree in Political Science from McGill University before completing her Master of Science (MSc) in Politics and Communication at the London School of Economics, graduating with a distinction in her dissertation.

While at LSE, she won the university’s TEDx speaker competition, which led to her first TEDx talk, focusing on an issue affecting millions in Italy. Her ability to turn personal experiences into spoken-word performances and stories has been one of her strongest skills.

Sabrina’s career path has been just as varied as her academic background. She has worked as a model, actor, entrepreneur, and public speaker. She describes herself as “layered” — someone who embraces both the intellectual and the expressive sides of life.

Her personal journey has also shaped her approach to relationships and self-worth. Walking away from a toxic relationship became a turning point, teaching her the importance of purpose over pressure. She values loyalty, self-expression, and authenticity, and says she’s often been described as “too loud, too happy, and too confident.”

Now, with the BBNaija platform, Sabrina says she wants to represent women who are multifaceted and spark meaningful conversations, while entertaining the audience. For her, it’s not just about the competition; it’s about using every opportunity to tell her story.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Sabrina Bella (@sabrina_idukpaye)

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Sabrina Bella (@sabrina_idukpaye)

