Life Before #BBNaija: Sabrina Idukpaye Has Rocked the Runway, Owned Businesses & Spoken on Stages

Before stepping into the Big Brother Naija Season 10 house, Sabrina Idukpaye was already building a life marked by academic excellence, public speaking, and creative work.

Born in Edo State and raised in Lagos, the 32-year-old earned a Bachelor’s degree in Political Science from McGill University before completing her Master of Science (MSc) in Politics and Communication at the London School of Economics, graduating with a distinction in her dissertation.

While at LSE, she won the university’s TEDx speaker competition, which led to her first TEDx talk, focusing on an issue affecting millions in Italy. Her ability to turn personal experiences into spoken-word performances and stories has been one of her strongest skills.

Sabrina’s career path has been just as varied as her academic background. She has worked as a model, actor, entrepreneur, and public speaker. She describes herself as “layered” — someone who embraces both the intellectual and the expressive sides of life.

Her personal journey has also shaped her approach to relationships and self-worth. Walking away from a toxic relationship became a turning point, teaching her the importance of purpose over pressure. She values loyalty, self-expression, and authenticity, and says she’s often been described as “too loud, too happy, and too confident.”

Now, with the BBNaija platform, Sabrina says she wants to represent women who are multifaceted and spark meaningful conversations, while entertaining the audience. For her, it’s not just about the competition; it’s about using every opportunity to tell her story.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Sabrina Bella (@sabrina_idukpaye)