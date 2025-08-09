Davido and Chioma’s Pre-Wedding Look Is the Kind of Glam That Stops You Scrolling

This weekend is all about Chioma and Davido’s white wedding in Miami, and we are ready for every single moment of it. But before the vows, the dances, and the inevitable viral clips, Stanlo Photography has blessed us with a shot of the couple looking like they have stepped straight out of a high-fashion dream.

Davido is in a black tuxedo with satin lapels, paired with a matching dress shirt and bow tie. A gold rope chain sits across his chest, and there’s a diamond bracelet that quietly says he knows exactly what he’s doing. The polished black shoes seal the look with confidence.

Chioma’s gown is a vision in gold and bronze, the fabric worked with beadwork and sequins in flowing geometric designs. The high neckline, long sleeves, and fitted bodice open out into a dramatic train that feels made for grand entrances. They’re standing in a curved space washed in warm copper light, and it’s giving the kind of atmosphere that makes you wish you were there.

Their love story already had a spectacular chapter last year when they tied the knot in a stunning Igbo and Yoruba traditional wedding. Now, Miami is about to see part two, and if this prelude is anything to go by, the main event will be unforgettable.