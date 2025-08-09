BN TV
Watch Mario Turn The Jennifer Hudson Show’s Spirit Tunnel into a Mini-Party
Mario just turned The Jennifer Hudson Show’s Spirit Tunnel into his personal hype party, complete with leather jacket, killer smile, and dance moves to match.
Mario knows how to turn a hallway into a stage. When the American R&B crooner hit The Jennifer Hudson Show, he stepped into the Spirit Tunnel and instantly set the vibe. Surrounded by a sea of smiles, clapping hands, and chants of “Mario! Mario! Mario!”, he glided through in a black leather jacket, white tee, and lived-in denim.
His response was, “That’s me, that’s my name,” as he grinned, danced, and took his sweet time soaking it all in.
Every step was a dance, every glance a connection. If walking into work felt like this, we’d all be early every day.
Watch him dance below
