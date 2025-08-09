Connect with us

Watch Mario Turn The Jennifer Hudson Show’s Spirit Tunnel into a Mini-Party

Victony & Terry G Take the Party to the Beach in "Tanko" Music Video

Golden, Juicy & Unforgettable! Racquel’s Caribbean Oven Roasted Chicken is the Star of the Table

This Video of Tasha Cobbs Leonard Dancing in the Spirit Tunnel Will Make Your Whole Week

Watch William Benson Talk About Becoming Efemini in To Kill A Monkey with BellaNaija

Tiwa Savage & Skepta Capture the Beauty of a Private Love in "On The Low"

Omari Hardwick Made the Spirit Tunnel His Stage in Head-to-Toe Red

Tyla and Wizkid Turn Up the Chemistry in the Visual for "Dynamite"

Tina Knowles Danced Through the Spirit Tunnel Like the Icon She Is In a Fierce Red Look

Bucci Franklin Talks To Kill A Monkey, Nollywood’s Global Moment & His Next Big Move with BellaNaija

Mario just turned The Jennifer Hudson Show’s Spirit Tunnel into his personal hype party, complete with leather jacket, killer smile, and dance moves to match.
Published

5 hours ago

 on

Photo Credit: Mario/Instagram

Mario knows how to turn a hallway into a stage. When the American R&B crooner hit The Jennifer Hudson Show, he stepped into the Spirit Tunnel and instantly set the vibe. Surrounded by a sea of smiles, clapping hands, and chants of “Mario! Mario! Mario!”, he glided through in a black leather jacket, white tee, and lived-in denim.

His response was, “That’s me, that’s my name,” as he grinned, danced, and took his sweet time soaking it all in.

Every step was a dance, every glance a connection. If walking into work felt like this, we’d all be early every day.

Watch him dance below

