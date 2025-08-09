Watch Mario Turn The Jennifer Hudson Show’s Spirit Tunnel into a Mini-Party

Mario knows how to turn a hallway into a stage. When the American R&B crooner hit The Jennifer Hudson Show, he stepped into the Spirit Tunnel and instantly set the vibe. Surrounded by a sea of smiles, clapping hands, and chants of “Mario! Mario! Mario!”, he glided through in a black leather jacket, white tee, and lived-in denim.

His response was, “That’s me, that’s my name,” as he grinned, danced, and took his sweet time soaking it all in.

Every step was a dance, every glance a connection. If walking into work felt like this, we’d all be early every day.

Watch him dance below