Victony & Terry G Take the Party to the Beach in “Tanko” Music Video

Victony and Terry G light up the beach with a fun-filled video, energetic dance moves, and that signature Terry G bell.
Victony has joined forces with the legendary Terry G for Tanko, a feel-good street anthem about hustle, success, and enjoying the spoils of hard work.

From the first verse, Victony reflects on his rise from wearing Dunlops to performing on the biggest stages, making it clear he’s unfazed by critics and laser-focused on his goals. Terry G, on the other hand, brings the infectious, no-holds-barred flavour he’s famous for, urging everyone to shake off their worries and enjoy the moment.

The accompanying video unfolds on a sunny beach where joy feels almost tangible. A group of kids run barefoot across the sand, playing football, chasing chickens, and laughing without a care in the world. Against this lively backdrop, Victony and Terry G take centre stage — singing, dancing, and matching the beach’s free-spirited chaos with their own.

Terry G, in true Terry G fashion, swings his signature bell and launches into his electrifying dance moves, bringing a level of unfiltered, infectious fun that’s hard to keep up with.

