Afro-Soul Artist Osé to Release New Single ‘24 Hours’ This Friday

Juno Award-winning Afro-Soul artist Osé will release her latest single, “24 Hours”, on Friday, Aug. 8. Known for her emotionally resonant songwriting and genre-blending sound, Osé continues to build momentum with this highly anticipated release.

Born in Nigeria and raised in Toronto, Osé brings a global sensibility to her music, blending Afrobeat rhythms with soulful melodies. Her previous singles, including “Makaveli” and “JJC”, have earned millions of streams and positioned her as one of the most exciting emerging voices in the genre. With co-signs from H.E.R., SZA and Timbaland, and standout performances at AfroPunk Fest and Sony Hall in New York, Osé has established herself as a rising international artist. Her work has been spotlighted across digital platforms and continues to resonate with audiences around the world.

Osé has steadily gained a following in key markets such as London, Lagos, Accra, and several cities across Asia. Her blend of African roots and contemporary soul has connected with audiences well beyond North America. “24 Hours”, she says, was written during a time of personal reflection and inner shift.

I wrote this song about three years ago when I was in this headspace of trying to appreciate life more and just slow down, Osé said. A lot of uncertainty had presented itself at the time. I always felt like I was behind, or like I had to rush myself to reach my full potential before it was ‘too late’. Creating this song became my gentle reminder that you can’t rush life, greatness or feelings. Everything happens in God’s timing. Slowing down makes you more intentional, and that is exactly what ‘24 Hours’ is about.

“24 Hours” will be available on all major streaming platforms on Aug. 8. Follow Osé.

Instagram: @theofficialose

TikTok: @theofficialose

YouTube: @ose7269

Spotify: Osé on Spotify

Apple Music: Osé on Apple Music

