Smart Emmanuel: How to Maximise Every Hour to Achive a Productive Day

There’s so much that can be achieved in 24 hours, even though it often feels like 24 hours isn’t enough to accomplish to achieve our goals and highest aspirations. While some people underachieve in 24 hours, others achieve great results by maximising every hour. Many key factors, if balanced and properly implemented, can help anyone achieve great results in 24 hours.

Start the Day Inspired

How you start the day is crucial. For religious individuals, it might involve prayer or communication with God. Regardless of your religious beliefs, it’s important to start the day with a practice that leaves you feeling inspired and ready to embrace whatever the day brings—both the good and the challenging. Each day brings different experiences, and starting with inspiration prepares you mentally to face and succeed. If your day starts well, being inspired helps maintain momentum without becoming complacent. If unexpected challenges arise, staying inspired keeps you resilient when others might become pessimistic. Always begin your day with inspiration because it shapes how the day unfolds.

Get into Action Immediately

It’s easy to get sidetracked by social media, chats, or even family interactions. As enjoyable as these distractions are, they can delay you, causing time to slip by and some goals to become unachievable for the day. There are certain emails you can’t send at certain times, calls you can’t make, and meetings you can’t attend. Timing is everything. It’s important to act immediately. This might mean getting ready quickly or diving straight into work upon arriving at the office—whatever this means for you. It’s crucial to move into action immediately after finding inspiration.

Time Every Activity

If you need to pray, meditate, or engage in any practice to find inspiration, there should be a set duration and a consistent time each day. Whether it’s 10 minutes or 2 hours, it should be timed. Your work hours, too, must be scheduled, as well as your breaks. While many workplaces have defined work hours, self-imposed timing fosters discipline and ensures you accomplish everything within your work period. Focus on producing excellent results during work hours. It’s also important to allocate time for family and rest. Once you establish a specific sleep schedule, adhere to it strictly. Unless it’s crucial, do not alter your family time or sleep routine. How early you sleep impacts how refreshed you feel the next day. Also, set aside time for leisure, even if it’s just 30 minutes. Leisure could include browsing the internet or engaging in any other enjoyable and lawful activity.

Overcome Recurrent Challenges

Identifying and overcoming recurring challenges is essential. For instance, if there’s a goal that consistently unsettles you, you must tackle it so your days become smoother and more productive. The aim each day should be to conquer these persistent obstacles so they no longer hinder you. To solve a problem that others have addressed, research the issue and how it was resolved. Whether the challenge is traffic, navigating rain, or dealing with a difficult boss, there’s a solution for every problem. Be courageous in taking steps toward these solutions, even if they seem unconventional. It might be wiser to move to a smaller apartment closer to work than to risk being late every day and potentially losing your job. It could be more beneficial to leave a job with costly commuting expenses and seek a lower-paying remote position. Resolving ongoing challenges frees you to focus on the core tasks of the day and accomplish them.

Be Realistic

Being realistic is important. You know yourself and your routine. You understand your strengths and weaknesses. Set alarms when needed, keep your commitments, and establish consequences. Find an accountability partner and create a practical schedule. For instance, if you perform better early in the morning, arriving at work early will help you achieve more. To make this happen, your inspirational practices might need to occur even earlier. It may also require leaving home earlier if you commute. Don’t allocate 2 hours for family time when you only have 30 minutes. If 30 minutes is all you have, maximise it and make up for it on the weekends. Keep the end goal in mind. The purpose of all this is to help you achieve your life goals, which is what you and everyone who cares about you want for you. The more you succeed daily, the closer you get to realising your life goals and destiny. Meanwhile, in all this, ensure your sleep schedule remains unaffected.

***

Feature Image by Ketut Subiyanto for Pexels