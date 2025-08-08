Congolese-Canadian Star Victoria Mboko Defeats Naomi Osaka to Claim First WTA Title in Montreal

Victoria Mboko has claimed her first WTA Tour title at the National Bank Open in Montreal, defeating four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka 2-6, 6-4, 6-1 in Thursday’s final at IGA Stadium.

The 18-year-old Congolese-Canadian completed a remarkable comeback victory against the former world number one, overturning a set deficit to become just the third Canadian to win the prestigious tournament in its history.

Mboko’s path to the title was nothing short of sensational. In the final alone, she defeated Osaka after trailing badly in the opening set, while her route to the championship saw her knock out four Grand Slam champions – Sofia Kenin, Coco Gauff, Elena Rybakina, and finally Osaka.

The final began disastrously for the teenager, who committed 22 unforced errors in the opening set as Osaka cruised to a 6-2 advantage. But Mboko showed remarkable composure to turn the match around, converting eight of her nine break point opportunities to complete one of the season’s most impressive comeback victories.

“When I had that winning moment and seeing so many people standing up and cheering for me, it was kind of a surreal experience,” Mboko said after her victory. “I would have never thought something like this would have come so suddenly.”

The victory was made even more remarkable by the circumstances surrounding it. Mboko began Thursday morning in a Montreal hospital, seeking medical clearance after suffering a wrist injury during her semi-final victory over Elena Rybakina. She took the court with her right wrist heavily taped.

The sold-out crowd at IGA Stadium was so vocal in their support that the chair umpire repeatedly had to ask for quiet during points. When Osaka’s final shot sailed into the net, Mboko dropped her racquet and fell to her knees before rushing to embrace her team courtside.

The celebration extended far beyond the tennis stadium. Prime Minister Mark Carney congratulated her on social media, while the CN Tower was illuminated in red and white to mark the occasion. Even the men’s final in Toronto was briefly interrupted when spectators watching on their phones erupted in celebration.

Mboko’s victory makes her just the third Canadian to win the National Bank Open, joining Faye Urban (1969) and Bianca Andreescu (2019). She’s the first Canadian to claim the title in Montreal during the Open Era.

According to tennis historians, her feat of defeating four Grand Slam champions in a single tournament has only been achieved by one other teenager during the Open Era: Serena Williams at the 1999 US Open.

The victory sees Mboko jump from 85th to 25th in the world rankings, making her the highest-ranked Canadian player. Her prize money of $752,275 nearly doubled her career earnings in a single afternoon.

For Osaka, the defeat was particularly tough. The 26-year-old was appearing in her first WTA 1000 final since Miami in 2022 and her first final since returning from maternity leave. Her last title came at the 2021 Australian Open.

“I also want to thank Naomi for an incredible match,” Mboko said graciously. “I’ve always looked up to her when I was really little, so it’s always great to play with an amazing player like you.”

Who is Victoria Mboko?

Born in Charlotte, North Carolina, to Congolese parents, Victoria Mboko moved to Toronto as a child where she developed her tennis skills. The 18-year-old began 2025 ranked 333rd in the world, making her meteoric rise to the top 25 all the more remarkable.

Mboko’s breakthrough year started with five ITF title victories in the early months of 2025, before she qualified for her first Grand Slam main draw at the French Open, reaching the third round. She followed this up by stunning 25th seed Magdalena Frech in the first round at Wimbledon.

Working with coach Nathalie Tauziat – the former world number three and 1998 Wimbledon finalist – Mboko has compiled a remarkable 53-9 record this season. She had earned $458,001 in prize money throughout her entire career before this week’s triumph.

“I think it just proves that your dreams are closer than they seem,” Mboko reflected after her victory, still processing the magnitude of what she’d accomplished.

Watch the highlights of the match below