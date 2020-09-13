Naomi Osaka is the US Open champion for the second time!

After putting on an amazing fightback to beat Victoria Azarenka, Naomi Osaka wins her second US Open title in three years with a 1-6 6-3 6-3 victory, inside Arthur Ashe Stadium. Also bagging her third Grand Slam title overall.
The 22-year-old superstar, already the highest-earning female athlete in the world, adds another £2.3million in prize money to her fortune while she becomes the first Asian player to win three major titles, surpassing Chinese trailblazer Li Na.
After the match, Naomi recalling the differences between Saturday’s win and her first in 2018, said:
I feel like two years ago, I maybe would have folded being down a set and a break. But I think, all the matches that I played in between that time shaped me and made me or forced me to mature more. Especially all the matches that I’ve played here were very tough.
I think definitely I’m more of a complete player now. I feel like I’m more aware of what I’m doing.
“I wasn’t thinking about winning after a certain while,” Osaka said. “I thought, ‘I came here with a goal, I’m playing in the final, a lot of people want to be in this final, so I can’t lose 6-1, 6-0.”
She wore masks with different names for each of her seven matches to honour Black victims of violence, “The point is to make people start talking,” she says. “For me, just spreading awareness,” she added.
