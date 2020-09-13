Connect with us

Scoop

Naomi Osaka is the US Open champion for the second time!

Movies & TV Scoop

Fashion Design, Runway & Teamwork... Everything 'WAWstatic' that went down on #BBNaija Day 54

Scoop Sweet Spot

Minnie Dlamini-Jones & Quinton Jones are Having a Baby!

Movies & TV Scoop

#BBNaija Day - 53: Trikytee wins Arena Games, Vee is Heading to Cape Town & Ozo's Second Strike

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Nse Ikpe-Etim is Bringing the Heat to "King Of Boys" Sequel! Are You Even Ready?

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Bisola Aiyeola is an Ambitious Cook hoping to become a Renowned Chef in Kayode Kasum’s “This Lady Called Life” | Watch the Trailer

BN TV Music Scoop

A Lami Phillips' EP is Coming & these Clips are Just a Taste!

BN TV Music Scoop

Davido talks "A Better Time" Album, #BBNaija & New Music "Fem" on The Beat 99.9Fm #DriveTimeShow

Scoop

BellaNaijarians Share 20 Things Nigerian Parents Should Stop Doing to their Kids

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

Jussie Smollett Opens Up for the First Time in a Long While about His Hate Crime Case

Scoop

Naomi Osaka is the US Open champion for the second time!

BellaNaija.com

Published

10 seconds ago

 on

After putting on an amazing fightback to beat Victoria Azarenka, Naomi Osaka wins her second US Open title in three years with a 1-6 6-3 6-3 victory, inside Arthur Ashe Stadium. Also bagging her third Grand Slam title overall.

The 22-year-old superstar, already the highest-earning female athlete in the world, adds another £2.3million in prize money to her fortune while she becomes the first Asian player to win three major titles, surpassing Chinese trailblazer Li Na.

After the match, Naomi recalling the differences between Saturday’s win and her first in 2018, said:

I feel like two years ago, I maybe would have folded being down a set and a break. But I think, all the matches that I played in between that time shaped me and made me or forced me to mature more. Especially all the matches that I’ve played here were very tough.

I think definitely I’m more of a complete player now. I feel like I’m more aware of what I’m doing.

“I wasn’t thinking about winning after a certain while,” Osaka said. “I thought, ‘I came here with a goal, I’m playing in the final, a lot of people want to be in this final, so I can’t lose 6-1, 6-0.”

She wore masks with different names for each of her seven matches to honour Black victims of violence, “The point is to make people start talking,” she says. “For me, just spreading awareness,” she added.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 02: Naomi Osaka of Japan wears a mask with the name Elijah McClain on it following her Women’s Singles second-round win against Camila Giorgi of Italy on Day Three of the 2020 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 2, 2020, in the Queens borough of New York City. McClain was killed by police in Aurora, Colorado. Matthew Stockman/Getty Images/AFP

 

Naomi Osaka, of Japan, wears a protective mask due to the COVID-19 virus outbreak, featuring the name “George Floyd” while arriving on the court to face Shelby Rogers, of the United States, during the quarterfinal round of the US Open tennis championships, Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

 

Sep 12 2020; Flushing Meadows, New York, USA; Naomi Osaka of Japan walks onto the court wearing a mask with the name of Tamir Rice prior to her match against Victoria Azarenka of Belarus (not pictured) in the women’s singles final on day thirteen of the 2020 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports

 

Naomi Osaka, of Japan, wears a Trayvon Martin mask before a fourth-round match against Anett Kontaveit, of Estonia, at the US Open tennis championships, Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

 

Naomi Osaka, of Japan, wears a mask in honour of Breonna Taylor as she celebrates after defeating Misaki Doi, of Japan, during the first round of the US Open tennis championships, Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

It’s definitely a final to remember!

Photo Creditnaomiosaka

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Yetunde Onafuye: You Can Overcome Reading Slumps Using these Tips

Sola Amadi: Break Limitations & Find Freedom by Colouring Outside the Lines

Enioluwa Adeoluwa: Why You Need To Use LinkedIn For Your Professional Growth

Muinat Adekeye: Would You Let Your Village People Raise Your Child?

Jeremiah Ajayi: Here Are 7 Surefire Ways to Get Ahead in Your Job Search

Advertisement
css.php