6 Most Precious Moments from Coco Gauff’s First US Open Win



19-year old Coco Gauff beat Aryna Sabalenka 2-6, 6-3, 6-2 to win her first Grand Slam title at the US Open.

The 19-year-old became the first teenager to triumph at Flushing Meadows since Serena Williams achieved the feat in 1999 at 17.

Coco Gauff reached her first slam final at Roland Garros last summer but lost to Iga Swiatek. In this final, Gauff started off shakily as she lost the opening set to the Belarusian who is set to soon be world number one.

Coco Gauff said about her win, “It means so much to me, I feel like I’m a little bit in shock. My French Open [final] loss was a heartbreaker for me, but God puts you through trials and tribulations, and that makes this even sweeter. I just knew if I didn’t give it my all, I had no shot at winning. Aryna is an incredible player and deserves to be number one.”

Coco Gauff then continued with a great speech of gratitude to her parents and her team. She said, “Thank you first to my parents. Today was the first time I ever saw my dad cry. He thinks he’s so hard, but he took me to this tournament when I was young to watch Serena and Venus (Williams) compete, so it’s incredible to be on this stage.”

She continued: “Thank you so much to my team. I know it’s been a long month, but your faith has never wavered. And thank you to the people who didn’t believe in me. I tried my best to carry this with grace. To those who thought you were putting water on my fire, you were really adding gas to it, and now I’m burning so bright.”

Here are the most precious moments from last night’s win:

The Beautiful Moment She Won the US Open

This Precious Moment with her Dad and Family

Coco Appreciating (and Teasing) Her Family (Dad)

Coco Appreciating Billie Jean King for Fighting for Equal Prize Pay

Coco’s “Thank You” Speech to the People Who Didn’t Believe in Her

The Champion Speaks