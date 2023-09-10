Be a part of the 4th Annual BellaNaija Style Digital Summit (#BNSDigitalSummit) happening LIVE at the Ecobank Pan African Centre (EPAC), Victoria Island Lagos, Nigeria on Saturday, the 23rd of September, 2023.

This is a special 10-minute session that delves into the inspiring journey of a successful Nigerian fashion influencer who is leveraging creativity and authenticity to not only build a substantial online presence but also achieve remarkable financial milestones.

Discover the strategies, challenges, and pivotal moments that keep propelling her to make profit in the competitive world of influencing. Mark your calendars and REGISTER to join us in person here

This is our 1st on-site edition beaming engaging panel discussions, enthralling entertainment, networking opportunities, delightful cocktails, mesmerising fashion and beauty moments, and captivating fireside chats. Drawing from the tremendous success of our past editions, this year’s summit is set to be even more impactful and game-changing.

Venue: Ecobank Pan African Centre, Ecobank headquarters — 270, Ozumba Mbadiwe Avenue, Victoria Island, Lagos, Nigeria.

Date: Saturday, September 23rd, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM — 4:00 PM WAT Sign up for #BNSDigitalSummit HERE We are eager to empower and uplift the next generation of creative minds across the continent. For more information/participation email — [email protected]

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African fashion and lifestyle