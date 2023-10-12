Pitching Your Fashion Brand To The Press: Recap Omawumi Ogbe’s Session At #BNSDigitalSummit23

To wrap up the successful first-ever on-site edition of our Annual BellaNaija Style Digital Summit at the prestigious Ecobank Pan African Centre (EPAC), Omawumi Ogbe — a leading PR expert and member of the 2022 MIPAD class of 40 under 40 Most Influential People of African Descent broke down what it takes to effectively present your fashion/beauty brand to the media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Omawumi Ogbe (@omawumio)

Omawumi shared valuable insights, tips, and real-world experiences on how to craft compelling pitches that capture the attention of journalists and secure valuable press coverage for any brand.

In simple language, she laid out some of the dos and don’ts of successful media outreach and gave tips for standing out in the crowded fashion landscape even when on a low/non-existent PR budget.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

Credits

@omawumi_o

@insignaonline

@bellanaija

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African fashion and lifestyle