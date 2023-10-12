Connect with us

Pitching Your Fashion Brand To The Press: Recap Omawumi Ogbe's Session At #BNSDigitalSummit23

Embracing My Unique Identity In The Digital Era: Recap Tomike Adeoye's Session At #BNSDigitalSummit23

How I Made My 1st Million As A Fashion Influencer: Recap Nonye Udeogu's Session At #BNSDigitalSummit23

Our Recap Of 'The Creator Roundtable' Discussion At BellaNaija Style Digital Summit 2023

Our Recap Of 'The Business Of Fashion In Nigeria' Panel At BellaNaija Style Digital Summit 2023

It Was 'Club Glamour' Indeed At Hilda Baci's 28th Birthday Celebration. ICYMI, Check Out This Style Update

Check Out This Cosmopolitan All-Black Look From Patricia Bright For Paris Fashion Week | WATCH

ICYMI: Beverly Osu's Flawless Birthday Glam Is A Stunning Beauty Inspiration For Black Girls

Sandrah Tubobereni Dons 4 Impressive Looks For The 4th Annual BellaNaija Style Digital Summit

Take A Closer Look At Toke Makinwa's Glamourous Looks For Big Brother Naija All Stars Finale

To wrap up the successful first-ever on-site edition of our Annual BellaNaija Style Digital Summit at the prestigious Ecobank Pan African Centre (EPAC), Omawumi Ogbe — a leading PR expert and member of the 2022 MIPAD class of 40 under 40 Most Influential People of African Descent broke down what it takes to effectively present your fashion/beauty brand to the media.

 

Omawumi shared valuable insights, tips, and real-world experiences on how to craft compelling pitches that capture the attention of journalists and secure valuable press coverage for any brand.

In simple language, she laid out some of the dos and don’ts of successful media outreach and gave tips for standing out in the crowded fashion landscape even when on a low/non-existent PR budget.

 

