Inside the BellaNaija Style Digital Summit 2023, Where the Chic and Influential Gathered

Inside the BellaNaija Style Digital Summit 2023, Where the Chic and Influential Gathered

Last month, BellaNaija Style made history by hosting a remarkable event. This gathering brought together a distinguished assembly of industry experts and forward-thinking visionaries from the fashion and creative sectors, marking the FIRST-EVER physical edition of the BellaNaija Style Digital Summit.

The event was thoughtfully curated to offer attendees a multifaceted and enriching experience. It featured captivating panel discussions, enthralling entertainment, valuable networking opportunities, a delightful array of bottomless customized cocktails and delectable light bites, showcases of sustainable fashion, and engaging fireside chats with influential African trailblazers.

Embracing the theme of “Corporate Baddie,” guests were encouraged to infuse their personal style with corporate-inspired outfits that seamlessly blended sophistication with a touch of rebellion. Notably, the event drew top influencers and fashion aficionados who showcased their unique interpretations of the theme. The spectrum of styles ranged from vibrant pantsuits and coordinated sets to playful prints and chic monochromatic ensembles, showcasing the diverse fashion perspectives that attendees brought to life.

To relive the enchantment of the event, we invite you to watch the video below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija Style (@bellanaijastyle)

Videography: @itsvisual__

Videography: @itsvisual__

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African fashion and lifestyle

 

 

 

 

 

 

