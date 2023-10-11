Embracing My Unique Identity In The Digital Era: Recap Tomike Adeoye’s Session At #BNSDigitalSummit23

The first-ever on-site edition of our Annual BellaNaija Style Digital Summit took place at the prestigious Ecobank Pan African Centre (EPAC) located in Victoria Island, Lagos, Nigeria and it was a great success.

During her solo session — Embracing My Unique Identity In The Digital Era — Tomike Adeoye, one of Nigeria’s mega influencers, unveiled how she embraces her unique identity to create impactful and authentic content with global reach from Nigeria.

The award-winning Content Creator/Brand Influencer, TV/Radio Presenter, Actress and Entrepreneur shared her transformative journey of self-expression, storytelling, and building a strong personal brand. In her candid, jovial and down-to-earth style, she highlighted the importance of honouring God, cultivating faith, humility and self-awareness, telling how these factors have led to her remarkable success.

Credits

BellaStylista: @tomike_a

Photos: @insignaonline

Videos: @bellanaija

