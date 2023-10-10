Sustainability Beyond Style: A Zara Odu × Veronica Ebie Conversation At #BNSDigitalSummit23 | WATCH

Connect with us

Published

10 seconds ago

 on

The first-ever on-site edition of our Annual BellaNaija Style Digital Summit took place at the prestigious Ecobank Pan African Centre (EPAC) located in Victoria Island, Lagos, Nigeria and it was a great success.

The summit featured a sustainability corner where entrepreneur and sustainable fashion education advocate — Zara Odu sat with luxury and retail consultant — Veronica Ebie to discuss “Sustainability Beyond Style“, educating our audience about realistic ways to look fashionable without jeopardizing the future.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by VERONICA EBIE (@veronicaodeka)

They shared valuable insights on embracing eco-conscious choices without sacrificing style or self-expression. Hit the ▶ button below to check out more tips from their insightful conversation:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

The session was backed by a “Swap Shop” where attendees swapped clothes and shopped thrift items powered by our partner — Pretty Stylish Finds.

Pretty Stylish Finds promotes conscious and sustainable fashion consumption through re-rocking, resale, and clothing donation. The brand aims to reduce fashion waste by encouraging fashion lovers in Nigeria to extend the lifespan of their clothes and facilitate the resale of used items among fashion enthusiasts.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

This was not just about dialogue; it is a call to action. Hit the ▶ button below to watch a wrap-up of the ideas discussed:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by VERONICA EBIE (@veronicaodeka)

Credits

Speakers: @z_l_o & @veronicaodeka
Swap Shop: @prettystylishfinds
Photos: @klalaphotography × @insignaonline
Videos: @bellanaija, @bellanaijastyle × @veronicaodeka

