Viola Davis Champions Sustainable Style at the Golden Globes by Rewearing a Stunning Dress

Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Viola Davis pulled up to the 2025 Golden Globe Awards in the same outfit she rocked to the 2024 LACMA gala; but this time, she rocked it with a twist–a dazzling rainbow cape. Her custom Gucci dress was originally designed by Sabato Visconti.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija Style (@bellanaijastyle)

The black sequinned dress was complemented by her shiny red lip, custom drop earrings, and shimmery green coated natural nails which all contributed to making the outfit different from what it was last year.

The Cecil B. DeMille Award recipient’s decision to re-wear her dress is a breath of fresh air. It’s a bold move that challenges fashion consumption standards amongst the elite and encourages others to tilt towards eco-conscious decisions.

Viola Davis highlights the issue of waste in the fashion industry which is one of the largest polluters in the world, with millions of clothing ending up in landfills each year.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija Style (@bellanaijastyle)

By choosing to re-wear this dress, Viola is reducing her fashion waste and encouraging others to do the same. Her decision nods to the timeless nature of a good dress. A well-made dress can be worn multiple times. Sabato Visconti’s design is a perfect example of this, as the dress looks just as stunning as it looked in 2024. 

Viola Davis is a true icon, and her commitment to sustainability is an inspiration to us all.

