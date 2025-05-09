Stars Stepped Out in Royalty & Elegance for AMVCAs’ Cultural Day | See Every Regal Look

If there’s one thing we’ve learned from Nigerian fashion, it’s that they have an uncanny ability to show up and absolutely own any room they step into. At the ongoing cultural day event for the 11th edition of the AMVCAs, the stars did just that, but this time, they brought something extra special. The fashion was a tribute to the richness of African heritage, beautifully merging culture and elegance.

Men were decked out in agbadas that were more than just garments; they were pieces of art, celebrating a legacy of strength, pride, and identity. Each one was designed to fit perfectly, highlighting the rich diversity of African cultures. But the women — wow, just wow. From corset dresses to gowns with extravagant flowing trains, the women showed us that elegance can be both bold and soft. Some dresses shined with beads, sequins, and the kind of detailed embroidery that makes your jaw drop.

And then, there were the accessories. Geles perfectly matched every outfit with a level of precision you’d expect only from a masterful designer. The men, not to be outdone, paired their agbadas with beads, caps and walking sticks that added a stately finish.

Altogether, the evening reminded us that fashion is more than just what you wear, it’s a statement of who you are, where you come from, and where you’re headed.

See how the stars showed up tonight

Adedimeji Lateef

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adedimeji Adetola Lateef (@adedimejilateef)

Adebimpe Oyebade

View this post on Instagram A post shared by OYEBADE ADEBIMPE M.A.R.A (@mo_bimpe)

Stan Nze

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

Blessing Nze

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

Roseline Afije (Liquorose)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

VJ Adams

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija Style (@bellanaijastyle)

Uriel

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija Style (@bellanaijastyle)

Uche Jombo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

Akin Faminu

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

Elozonam

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

Hawa Magaji

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija Style (@bellanaijastyle)

OkuSaga Adeoluwa

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija Style (@bellanaijastyle)

Chimezie Imo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija Style (@bellanaijastyle)

Nnenna Mbonu

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

Jennifer Onyekwelu

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija Style (@bellanaijastyle)

Ụzọamaka Power

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

Bambam Olawunmi-Adenibuyan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bambam Olawunmi-Adenibuyan (@bammybestowed)

Mercy Aigbe and Efe Erele

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija Style (@bellanaijastyle)

Debo Adedayo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija Style (@bellanaijastyle)

Dorcas Ariyiike Owolagba