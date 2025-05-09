Culture
Stars Stepped Out in Royalty & Elegance for AMVCAs’ Cultural Day | See Every Regal Look
The AMVCA Cultural Day was a full-circle moment for African fashion and beauty. Celebs turned up in their finest cultural looks, celebrating roots, royalty, and heritage.
If there’s one thing we’ve learned from Nigerian fashion, it’s that they have an uncanny ability to show up and absolutely own any room they step into. At the ongoing cultural day event for the 11th edition of the AMVCAs, the stars did just that, but this time, they brought something extra special. The fashion was a tribute to the richness of African heritage, beautifully merging culture and elegance.
Men were decked out in agbadas that were more than just garments; they were pieces of art, celebrating a legacy of strength, pride, and identity. Each one was designed to fit perfectly, highlighting the rich diversity of African cultures. But the women — wow, just wow. From corset dresses to gowns with extravagant flowing trains, the women showed us that elegance can be both bold and soft. Some dresses shined with beads, sequins, and the kind of detailed embroidery that makes your jaw drop.
And then, there were the accessories. Geles perfectly matched every outfit with a level of precision you’d expect only from a masterful designer. The men, not to be outdone, paired their agbadas with beads, caps and walking sticks that added a stately finish.
Altogether, the evening reminded us that fashion is more than just what you wear, it’s a statement of who you are, where you come from, and where you’re headed.
See how the stars showed up tonight
Adedimeji Lateef
Adebimpe Oyebade
Stan Nze
Blessing Nze
Roseline Afije (Liquorose)
VJ Adams
Uriel
Uche Jombo
Akin Faminu
Elozonam
Hawa Magaji
OkuSaga Adeoluwa
Chimezie Imo
Nnenna Mbonu
Jennifer Onyekwelu
Ụzọamaka Power
Bambam Olawunmi-Adenibuyan
Mercy Aigbe and Efe Erele
Debo Adedayo
Dorcas Ariyiike Owolagba
