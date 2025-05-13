Discover the Stars Who Stole the Spotlight in Swarovski at AMVCA 2025

The #AMVCA2025 red carpet was more than just glitz and glamour, it was a runway of radiance, and Swarovski was the jewel in every show-stopping look. Celebs brought their A-game, and the styling? Simply next level.

Adeoluwa Enioluwa, always ready to steal the show, was breath-taking in a crystal-enhanced ensemble that oozed confidence and flair

Deyemi Okanlawon served sharp sophistication in an olive-green suit, elevated with sleek Swarovski accessories that added just the right amount of shine. Effortlessly cool, undeniably polished.

Adeola Adeyemi embodied red carpet royalty, her goddess look complete with accessories from Swarovski Retailer Nigeria.

Michelle Aigbe and Rebecca Nengi Hampson sparkled in timeless femininity and fierce drama, respectively, proving that true elegance is in the details.

Anita Singh radiated modern grace, shining bright in Swarovski accessories that turned heads with every step.

These stars didn’t come to play, they came to sparkle.

