Swiss Ambassador Visits NBC’s Packaging Collection Hub, Hails Sustainability Milestone

Nigerian Bottling Company (NBC), a consumer-packaged goods company in Nigeria, recently reaffirmed its commitment to sustainable business practices and environmental stewardship. This commitment was highlighted during a visit by the Ambassador of Switzerland to Nigeria, Patrick Egloff, to the company’s newly constructed Packaging Collection Hub in Apapa, Lagos, on Friday, May 9, 2025.

Leading the Swiss delegation, Ambassador Egloff commended NBC for its bold investments in sustainable development, describing the Packaging Collection Hub as a major milestone with the potential to drive significant environmental and economic impact across Nigeria.

Welcoming the delegation, Managing Director of NBC, Goran Sladic, emphasized the company’s long-term dedication to supporting Nigeria’s economic growth and environmental sustainability through continuous investments in people, technology, and innovation.

Our Packaging Collection Hub is a clear demonstration of our environmental responsibility, said Sladic. It is part of our strategic goal to collect and recycle 100% of the packaging we produce by 2030. Through this hub, we are actively promoting circular economy while creating green jobs and empowering local waste aggregators — particularly youth and women.

Sladic expressed NBC’s willingness to explore collaboration with the Swiss government and institutions, noting Switzerland’s global reputation for innovation, efficient recycling systems, and sustainable practices.

Switzerland is a model for environmental excellence. We see great potential for knowledge exchange and partnerships that will strengthen Nigeria’s circular economy ecosystem, he added.

Ambassador Egloff praised NBC’s efforts, noting that the company’s initiatives represent an inspiring example of how private sector investment can align with public good. The visit offered both parties a valuable opportunity to explore shared priorities and discuss potential areas of collaboration in sustainability, recycling innovation, and capacity building.

NBC is a proud member of the Coca-Cola HBC Group, which operates in 29 countries, including Switzerland. With over 74 years of presence in Nigeria, NBC continues to play a pivotal role in industrial development, job creation, and socio-economic growth.

About the Nigerian Bottling Company

Nigerian Bottling Company (NBC) operates as part of the Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling Company A.G., which serves as an anchor bottler for The Coca-Cola Company across 29 countries in North, Central and South Europe, Asia, and Africa.

This extensive network reaches over 715 million consumers and encompasses more than 197 brands. NBC’s operations in Nigeria involve the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of a diverse portfolio of well-known brands. These include Carbonated Soft Drinks such as Coca-Cola, Coke Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Schweppes, and Limca; Still Drinks like the Five Alive range and Eva water; and through partnerships, energy drink brands Monster and Predator, as well as premium spirit brands.

