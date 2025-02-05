Discover Insights from the #YouthEmpowered Program hosted by the Nigerian Bottling Company

The Nigerian Bottling Company (NBC), a member of Coca-Cola HBC (CCHBC) and the authorized bottling partner of The Coca-Cola Company in Nigeria, recently hosted a special edition of its flagship #YouthEmpowered program in Lagos.

The event provided young Nigerians with an exclusive opportunity to engage with top executives from Coca-Cola HBC and The Coca-Cola Company, gaining invaluable leadership insights to shape their careers.

With the theme “Shaping the Future: It is Possible! A Dialogue with Young Leaders,” the event seamlessly aligned with the Coca-Cola system’s sustainability agenda of empowering people and communities.

A key highlight was an engaging discussion session, moderated by Adenike Adeyemi, CEO of Fate Foundation, featuring insights from global business leaders, including Zoran Bogdanovic, CEO of Coca-Cola HBC, and Luisa Ortega, President of Coca-Cola Africa Operating Unit.

The panel also included senior executives from NBC, including Jolomi Fawehinmi, People & Culture Director, and Dayo Adefulu, Trade Marketing Director, alongside two inspiring #YouthEmpowered alumni: Chinenye Adeleye, Founder of Volunteers Hub Africa, and Afeez Iyiola, Founder of Coachfrika.

Speaking at the event, Oluwasoromidayo George, Corporate Affairs and Sustainability Director at NBC, emphasized the importance of adaptability, resilience, and a proactive mindset in today’s fast-evolving world.

In this era of AI and digital transformation, the world is evolving faster than ever. To thrive, young people must be adaptable, curious, and embrace challenges as opportunities. By cultivating a ‘can-do’ spirit and leveraging the skills gained today, they can confidently shape their future.

She further highlighted that the #YouthEmpowered program is designed to equip young people between the ages of 16 and 35 with essential life skills to succeed in the corporate world or as entrepreneurs. As part of the initiative, 11 outstanding participants recently secured internships at NBC, with three receiving their internship letters directly from Goran Sladic, Managing Director of NBC, during the event.

Additionally, young entrepreneurs from the program participated in an intensive five-day Culinary Masterclass at Wavecrest College of Hospitality, where three participants—Onanuga Moyosore, Julius Olamilekan, and Akinola Victoria—were each awarded ₦1 million business grants to support their entrepreneurial ventures.

The awards were presented by Zoran Bogdanovic, CEO of Coca-Cola HBC; Luisa Ortega, President of Coca-Cola Africa Operating Unit; and Naya Kalogeraki, Chief Operating Officer of CCHBC.

Through initiatives like #YouthEmpowered, NBC continues to invest in the next generation—equipping young Nigerians with the skills, confidence, and opportunities to create lasting change.

