Aragorn Fani-Kayode’s 9th Birthday Brings Family and Friends Together

Aragorn Fani-Kayode and his friend, Jayden, celebrated their 9th birthday at Blucubana, Abuja, on Saturday, February 1st.

The event brought together children, friends, and well-wishers for a lively celebration.

Family members, including Aragorn’s parents, Femi Fani-Kayode and Precious Chikwendu, along with his three younger brothers—Ragnar, Aiden, and Liam—were in attendance, as well as Jayden’s mother, friends, and other guests.

The occasion turned Blucubana into a vibrant gathering space for the day.

Sponsored Content