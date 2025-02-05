Connect with us

Events Promotions

Aragorn Fani-Kayode’s 9th Birthday Brings Family and Friends Together

Events Promotions

Chef Tucker and Jameson are set to Unveil a Legendary Sunday Brunch Experience! Get ready

Events Promotions

Inspire to Excel 2025: Abiola Kila Onalaja Empowers Business Professionals and Startups

Events Music

You Need To See Cynthia Erivo's Stunning Look & Electrifying Performance at the 67th Grammys

Events

We Have A Winner…#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Events Promotions

Exquisite Magazine & Amali Cosmetics Offer Free Cervical Cancer Screening in Lagos | Here's more

Events News

Angelique Kidjo for Premiere Ceremony, Cynthia Erivo on Main Stage | See the 67th Grammy Performances You Can’t Miss

Events Music

The Headies Set to Celebrate Musical Excellence with Two Award Ceremonies in One Year

Events

Tems, Tunde Onakoya, Folake Akindele & Others Honoured at THISDAY’s 30th Anniversary Awards

Events Promotions

Gamers and Creatives Connect, Commit to Their Goals at True Beginnings With Ballantine’s

Events

Aragorn Fani-Kayode’s 9th Birthday Brings Family and Friends Together

Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Aragorn Fani-Kayode and his friend, Jayden, celebrated their 9th birthday at Blucubana, Abuja, on Saturday, February 1st.

The event brought together children, friends, and well-wishers for a lively celebration.

Family members, including Aragorn’s parents, Femi Fani-Kayode and Precious Chikwendu, along with his three younger brothers—Ragnar, Aiden, and Liam—were in attendance, as well as Jayden’s mother, friends, and other guests.

The occasion turned Blucubana into a vibrant gathering space for the day.

 

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php